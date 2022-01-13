ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Neusul making digital marketing affordable for SMEs

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/ATK): The pace at which the market is changing is breathtaking. Over 60% of the total GDP of the world is digitized. Our days start from Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and end with Swiggy, Zomato and other digital services. We spend a larger part of...

Augusta Free Press

5 digital marketing strategies that are dominating

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Digital marketing is now an essential part of any successful business. Whether you’re trying to reach new customers or keep your current ones engaged, digital marketing is a powerful tool that can help you achieve your goals. But what is digital marketing, and why is it so important? In this article, we’ll discuss the basics of digital marketing and explain why it’s such an important tool for businesses of all sizes. We’ll also provide some tips for getting started with digital marketing yourself, by explaining the differences in marketing strategies. So, if you want to learn more about this essential business tool, keep reading.
CELL PHONES
Silicon Republic

New digital training course to support 20,000 Irish SMEs

Enterprise Nation will train Irish SMEs in cybersecurity, digital marketing, e-commerce and more as part of the Go and Grow Online programme. Enterprise Nation has teamed up with Microsoft, Vodafone and Klarna to launch a free-to-access digital training programme aimed at supporting small businesses in Ireland. The Go and Grow...
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

Turkish E-Commerce Platform Hepsiburada Partners With Intel To Help SMEs Go Digital

Turkish e-commerce platform D- Market Elektronik (NASDAQ: HEPS) (Hepsiburada) has partnered with Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) to launch DigitalSME, a program to provide support to small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) in Turkey. DigitalSME will enable businesses to develop their e-commerce technology infrastructure, accelerate their digital transformation, and strengthen their businesses.
TECHNOLOGY
charlottestar.com

Gigi Catalin Neculai - Digital Marketing: Essential For SMEs

According to Gigi Catalin Neculai, there is a first principle on which all SMEs who want to talk about themselves must focus their thinking: the internet is now essential. We are in the era of digital communication: your customers or future prospects are hyper-connected. Information reaches them daily, by the thousands, almost instantly.
INTERNET
CNBC

Walmart is quietly preparing to enter the metaverse

Walmart appears to be venturing into the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of NFTs. The big-box retailer filed several new trademarks late last month that indicate its intent to make and sell virtual goods. In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users...
RETAIL
#Digital Marketing#Marketing Services#Social Media Marketing#Smes#Ani Atk#Neusul Digital#Content Marketing
Benzinga

Anthony Scaramucci Is Making A $250M Bet On 'The Google' Of Crypto

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Bull and SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that his firm is investing heavily in Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) because he thinks the cryptocurrency will replace many of its competing blockchains. In a recent interview, he said that ALGO will challenge leading competitors in the crypto industry, just...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Target CEO Says Being Early to a Store-Focused Approach Spurred Pandemic Era Success

When Target CEO Brian Cornell rolled out a store-centered business approach in 2017, the response from analysts and press was less than warm. “It was a pretty cold reaction,” recalled Cornell during a Sunday fireside chat at NRF’s Big Show. (Cornell was one of the few executives from Target to attend the show in person, after the company scaled back its presence amid Omicron concerns.) Around 2017, widespread talk of a “retail apocalypse” for brick-and-mortar made a store-focused approach a departure from from the norm. Target’s new plan included a multibillion-dollar investment into store remodels, opening new stores in urban centers such...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Walmart CEO John Furner Named NRF Chairman, Neiman Marcus Makes Two Leadership Appointments + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 16, 2022: The National Retail Federation (NRF) announced on Saturday that Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner has been elected chairman of NRF’s board of directors. Furner replaces former Qurate Retail, Inc. president and CEO Mike George, who has served in the role since 2020. Additionally, the trade organization’s nonprofit NRF Foundation named a new chair and added two directors to its board during a virtual meeting on Jan....
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Know Whether Families Will Receive More Checks In 2022

The government introduced a stimulus program to boost the finances for millions of families in the last year. The beneficiaries received checks under the American Rescue Plan; families received a $1,400- $5,600 increase in the monthly income. The stimulus payments are also known as Economic Impact Payments. The individuals falling...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Mumbai: Passengers from UAE exempted from compulsory week-long home quarantine, RT-PCR test upon arrival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Passengers arriving from United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Dubai are now exempted from compulsory seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR test upon their arrival to Mumbai, as per an order from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). "To contain the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

AIIB to stay open while following high standards, says president

As a banker promoting infrastructure development, Jin said he welcomes any other initiative from whichever government or country, but "what is important is that we need to work together for better cooperation." AIIB has tried its very best to make sure that projects under the Belt and Road Initiative will...
ECONOMY

