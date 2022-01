CLEVELAND — Last Tuesday, President Joe Biden stepped up to a microphone before a friendly, partisan crowd in Atlanta, and unburdened himself. “In our lives and the lives of our nation — the life of our nation,” he said, “there are moments so stark that they divide all that came before from everything that followed. They stop time. They rip away the trivial from the essential. And they force us to confront hard truths about ourselves, about our institutions, and about our democracy.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 11 HOURS AGO