10. ONEUS – “BINARY CODE”. With multiple releases from the six-strong group ONEUS this year, their inclusion was essential for this list. However, my personal favorite from them for 2021 was their second release back in May, “BINARY CODE.” Compared to their other projects, this EP had a more cohesive and polished discography, each song transitioning seamlessly into one another. With the first track (“BLACK MIRROR”) leading the way for the electronic backing found in all of these songs, it is not surprising that ONEUS created yet another energetic album. My personal favorite track from the project must be “Happy Birthday,” which excellently bounces between hyper and somber effortlessly.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO