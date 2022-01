Musician and songwriter extraordinaire RØRY has unveiled an awesome new video for recent single Uncomplicated. The track originally arrived late last year after RØRY went viral on TikTok, commenting on an Avril Lavigne post that: "It’s 2006, I haven’t dropped out of uni, my mum is still alive, I still talk to my brother, life is uncomplicated and all ahead of me." The reaction online served as inspiration for Uncomplicated, with the huge chorus of 'And now Avril's on the radio / Takes me back to 15 years ago / Just a small town kid with no regrets / ’Cause I ain't dropped out of uni yet' referencing that TikTok comment.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO