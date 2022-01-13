What’s Going Around: COVID-19, flu, bronchitis, stomach bug

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics reports COVID-19 and a variety of other viruses this week, including flu.

They’re also seeing strep throat, RSV which is causing bronchiolitis in infants and toddlers, and a stomach bug.

Dr. Joan Thode offered the following additional notes about fevers:

“With everything going around, we have fielded a lot of questions and concern about fevers, which are a common symptom in many pediatric illnesses.

Fevers are a battle weapon of the immune system to make it harder for a virus to survive. Once the immune system has triumphed, the fevers subside, and the child’s energy and appetite increase.

The classification of a fever is 100.4 degrees in infants and 100.8 degrees in toddlers and children/teens. Treatment with Tylenol or ibuprofen is based on comfort of the child, not the number of degrees. Taking away the fever can make a child feel better and more likely to drink and stay hydrated. However, if your child has a 103 degree fever and is otherwise happily playing and hydrating, it is not imperative to treat the fever.

The most important thing you can do to help your child through an illness with a fever is to give them water*. Your child will feel better overall if well-hydrated.

*Babies younger than six months should be hydrated only with normally mixed formula or breastmilk, never with pure water, due to the immaturity of their kidneys.

All kids will breathe a little bit faster than their typical baseline when they have a high fever, but you want to see how much effort they are putting into breathing. Comfortable, slightly faster breathing is OK to observe at home, though very rapid, over 50 breaths per minute that persists, breathing or persistent expanding of the chest or belly in an exaggerated way for more than a minute or two is concerning. It’s about how stressed your child looks while breathing.

Your child may appear fatigued and have low energy with a fever, but they are not at a concerning level of true lethargy until they struggle to wake up and cannot maintain any coherent conversation or response due to immediately falling back asleep. To test for true lethargy in older kids, ask them a question. If they can answer appropriately, they are alert. In younger, pre-verbal kids, try to have them engage in a favorite toy or book. If they respond appropriately, they are alert. True lethargy is a reason to call your physician right away.

Fevers lasting five consecutive days should be evaluated by a physician in the office, regardless of how the child appears, as they will likely need additional testing.”

The CVS MinuteClinic in York saw colds and viral upper respiratory infections this week.

This week UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove continues to see lots of cases of COVID-19, influenza A, and influenza B.

This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health are seeing a lot of illnesses. They are seeing COVID-19, colds, upper respiratory viruses, strep throat, bronchitis, stomach flu and hand, foot and mouth.

