France lifts ban on UK holidaymakers

France will lift its ban on UK holidaymakers from Friday morning, tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne has announced.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter France if they have evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.

The requirement to isolate on arrival will be scrapped.

The decision to end the ban on non-essential travel is a major boost for travel firms and the thousands of people in the UK who have booked ski holidays in France.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox