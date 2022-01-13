ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France lifts ban on UK holidaymakers

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
France will lift its ban on UK holidaymakers from Friday morning, tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne has announced.

Travellers who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter France if they have evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.

The requirement to isolate on arrival will be scrapped.

The decision to end the ban on non-essential travel is a major boost for travel firms and the thousands of people in the UK who have booked ski holidays in France.

newschain

Surge in bookings for ski trips after France ends UK travel ban

Travel firms reported a surge in bookings for winter sports holidays as France reopened its borders to UK tourists on Friday. For the first time in nearly four weeks, UK travellers who are fully vaccinated can enter France if they have evidence of a negative coronavirus test taken within 24 hours of departure.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
businesstraveller.com

France to lift restrictions on travel from the UK

France is to lift restrictions on travel to the country from the UK, effective tomorrow (Friday January 14). The French government had imposed a travel ban on December 18, 2021, in response to the growing number of cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the UK. This ban will...
TRAVEL
The Independent

France travel ban: anticipation grows that border will open imminently to UK travellers

Twenty-four days after France abruptly closed its frontiers to British visitors, anticipation is growing that the travel ban on the UK will soon end. One ski operator is so confident that it is selling winter sports trips for the coming weekend.Since 20 December, British travellers have been banned from entering France except for “compelling reasons” – not including holidays and most business trips and family visits.Anyone who is allowed to enter France must quarantine for 48 hours.The measures were introduced at a time when rates of Covid-19 transmission in the UK were soaring in because of the Omicron variant....
TRAVEL
The Independent

France set to ease ban on UK travellers

France is set to ease its strict travel ban on the UK, according to the French authorities.French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal confirmed on 5 January that it would soon become a “bit easier” to travel between the two nations.A near-total ban was imposed on travellers from the UK last month in response to the growing threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant.Only French citizens and residents were allowed to enter the country from Britain, along with those who met the criteria for a slim handful of “compelling reasons”.The French government has now said it will “widen the list of compelling reasons,...
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

France bans plastic packaging for fruit and veg

A ban on the use of plastic to package a range of fruit and vegetables came into force in France on Saturday, to the dismay of the sector's packaging industry. Environmentalists have long campaigned against single-use plastics as pollution worsens globally while President Emmanuel Macron has backed the move defending a "pragmatic" approach.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Israel lifts UK travel ban

Israel has removed the UK from its red list for travel, lifting a travel ban that has been in place for nearly a month.“Starting tonight (Thursday to Friday, midnight 07.01.2022), all countries will be removed from the list of red countries, subject to the approval of the Government and the Knesset’s Constitution Committee,” Israel’s Ministry of Health announced yesterday on Twitter.“Despite the change, it should be noted that in many countries around the world the morbidity situation is higher than in Israel, and therefore it is advisable to avoid reaching these places unnecessarily as much as possible,” the Ministry added.The...
WORLD
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder to answer your questions live as France lifts ban on UK tourists

Finally, after almost a month of being left out in the cold, British travellers will be allowed back into France from tomorrow, 14 January.The news, hotly anticipated by the travel industry and holidaymakers alike, was broken by French tourism minister Jean-Baptiste Lemonye, who announced the move in - what else? - a tweet.“We are relaxing the entry conditions in France from the UK for vaccinated travellers,” he wrote, “End of compelling reasons and isolation on arrival.”He added that a negative test taken no more than 24 hours before departure would be required for entry.It brings an end to a travel...
TRAVEL
The Independent

What it’s like to be the first British tourist back in France

“Do you have a PCR test?” Seven hours into a journey from London to Paris, that was not what I wanted to hear from a border official at 4am.As the only foot passenger stepping ashore from the good ship Côte d’Albâtre after the overnight voyage from Newhaven to Dieppe, I was forming an orderly queue of one at passport control. Suddenly I felt a touch of the Novak Djokovics.On Thursday, the French tourism minister announced that the travel ban imposed four weeks ago would be lifted today for fully vaccinated British travellers. No one knew when exactly the frontiers would...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Travel news – live: France lifts travel ban on UK with vaccinated allowed in from tomorrow

France will allow in vaccinated UK travellers from tomorrow, 14 January, French minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne has confirmed.“We are relaxing the entry conditions to France from the UK for vaccinated travellers,” tweeted Lemoyne.“The decree will be published tomorrow morning, with immediate entry into force.”He confirmed that vaccinated Brits would no longer need a “compelling reason” to enter France, although they will need to present a negative Covid test taken within the 24 hours before travel.However, no rules will change for unvaccinated travellers, who must still meet the same strict criteria to be permitted entry, as per the 18 December rule...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers ‘to be scrapped this month’

Vaccinated travellers will be able to go on holiday without taking Covid tests on their return to the UK under reported government plans to lift all travel restrictions this month.Transport secretary Grant Shapps is set to scrap testing requirements for fully vaccinated people in time for the February half-term break, according to The Sunday Times. An announcement of the relaxed testing regime is reportedly scheduled for 26 January, the day prime minister Boris Johnson is expected to lift plan B restrictions including working from home and masks on public transport and shops.Under existing requirements, travellers must take a lateral...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelDailyNews.com

Travel ban lifted at the Republic of Mauritius

DUBAI - As of Friday 7 January 2022, the Covid-19 travel ban imposed by the Republic of Mauritius on the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia will be lifted and commercial passenger flights from these countries to Mauritius can resume. Travellers are requested...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

UK to send door-to-door vaccine teams to homes of unvaccinated

Over 122,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK last Friday alone – another daily record since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest reports, British government authorities are mulling the idea of sending nurses to people’s homes as a way to avoid new restrictive measures and to deliver vaccines to rural areas where vaccination centers might be less accessible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

South Korea has quietly picked a side in the US-China rivalry

South Korea long maintained "strategic ambiguity" in its relations with China and with the US. But that era is over, with the Moon Jae-in government quietly but surely siding with Washington. But while it is siding with the US in most areas, it is not about to cut all ties...
FOREIGN POLICY
