Forecast: Cooler & breezy night ahead

Temperatures will drop into the 50s under mainly clear skies for tonight.

After a cold front passed through the area today, temperatures will stay seasonable through the end of the week. Tons of sunshine with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the 50s will characterize the forecast into the start of the weekend.

Humidity will remain noticeably lower as well until Sunday. By that point, a robust cold front will approach from the Gulf.

This potent storm system will bring showers and storms to the area Sunday afternoon, and the potential for stronger storms will need to be watched. Behind this front, the coldest air of 2022 will arrive, as highs struggle to climb out of the 60s for the start of next week.

Lows will drop into the 40s for next Tuesday and Wednesday morning as well before temperatures gradually moderate for the end of the week.