Man questioned over suspected murder of young teacher

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
 3 days ago

A man arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a young woman in Co Offaly is to face further questioning.

The woman has been named locally as Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher in Tullamore.

She died after being attacked while she was jogging along the canal bank at Cappincur at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Declan Harvey, Fianna Fail councillor for the area, said: “I want to extend my sympathies to Ashling’s father, mother and all her extended family.

“I am devastated. I couldn’t sleep last night thinking of it all because it is a place I go all the time.

“She went there jogging, she does it regularly. I am lost for words.”

Mr Harvey said it is a route that he and his family often walk.

Tullamore is probably the safest place in the world, and after yesterday people will be nervous to go down to the canal

Declan Harvey

“Tullamore is probably the safest place in the world, and after yesterday people will be nervous to go down to the canal,” he added.

“It’s a lovely area and helps clear your head. It’s a very popular route that everyone takes. People walk their dogs, people with their kids and prams.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee tweeted: “My thoughts tonight are with the family of the young woman killed in a truly shocking crime, with her friends and with her community.

“Please, anyone with information, come forward to An Garda Siochana. The Gardai will investigate this awful crime and ensure justice is done.”

Further Education Minister Simon Harris said: “A young woman, simply out for a run in the afternoon and brutally killed.

Thinking of her and her family and community tonight and their unimaginable pain. We must all act to end violence against women.

“We all have a responsibility.”

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident, and is being detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified, and an incident room has been set up at Tullamore Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for information, and asking anyone who was in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore before 4pm on Wednesday to make contact with them.

Minister of State Josepha Madigan for Special Education and Inclusion said: “A young woman can’t even go for a run along a canal pathway – at four o’clock, in the middle of the day – only to be attacked and murdered.

“Sincere sympathies to her family. We need to urgently address why we live in a country where this can happen.”

