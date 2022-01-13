COLUMN: Letting go of whatever holds you back

Christmas tree disposal was a hot topic this year. In my town, there were pleas to turn them over to goats for munching rather than burdening the dump, although the dump chips them for free mulch. But there is another ending for our trees and for other things we need to discard — symbolically speaking.

If you purge it, Jay will burn it.

For almost 40 years, the esteemed head of the International Re-Rooters Society, or IRS, has created a fiery grave for the rubbish in our habits and thoughts that we want to purge from our lives and consciousness. Beginning with a display of discarded trees at the Provincetown dump decades ago, Jay Critchley’s IRS provides a quasi-pagan ceremony in which members of the community can discard objects, experiences, attitudes and ideas that prevent them from moving forward in life and toward the fullness of humanity.

The ceremony, which this year took place Jan. 7, allows people to "re-root" themselves, reestablishing those connections by purging themselves. In the ceremony, one tree is rooted in a boat and set aflame, and sent out into Provincetown Harbor to its own Valhalla, carrying our distress and self-sabotage with it.

So what would you like to see set ablaze on the waters?

How about old-fashioned rudeness? Hardly a remark can be made that cannot be met with umbrage, no matter how obscure the offense. People do not sit up all night desperately composing sly insults or disguised put-downs. To say you like yellow is not to demean red or ignore blue. The grind of trying to remember what may or may not be offensive to who at what time and why is exhausting, and ultimately futile, as somebody somewhere will brutally call you to account.

The presumption of universal guilt has made the genuine affront less offensive. The rude rebuke no longer shocks, but quiet expression of disappointment over behavior has become so uncommon as to make it far more effective, if what is desired is change and not petty victory.

But the victory sought is in the cause of partisanism, which needs to take its place on the burning deck. It is not political, which might involve ideas and solutions not on the laundry list of whatever your affiliation is. It is rather a "side," with cookie-cutter opinions that must be adhered to if you want to be on the team.

In reality, people hold many contradictory beliefs and opinions that rarely line up with the official manifesto. There are pro-life ecological advocates, and fiscally conservative social workers, for example.

There used to be a good six months before the next election began to be discussed. It’s not accidental that the majority of voters in Massachusetts is unenrolled, people fed up with rigid extremism on both sides. The kind of dish detergent you like is not a political statement, and that kind of thinking deserves a seat in the bow of the flaming boat.

One last thing to throw on the pyre is despair. Just this week, a 40-year losing streak was broken. The College Football Playoff National Championship was played between two exceptional teams, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is an intense rivalry — at one point, one of the college bands on the field was playing Wagner.

The play was excellent throughout the game and Alabama, who has won so often, was double digits ahead. Yet in the last seven minutes of the game, the Bulldogs were able to score three touchdowns. They got the last one in during the time when players are usually just sort of wandering on the field, kibitzing as the clock runs down.

These kind of pleasant surprises are all around us, but get lost in the drumbeat of constant negativity. So maybe we can toss the informed opinion, the cynical analysis, and the banality of pessimism onto the fire as well, and allow ourselves to feel enthusiasm and surprise again — re-rooting our emotions, as it were.

In your mind’s eye, see the raft and the flaming tree and consign whatever has been holding you back and making you unhappy to its fiery and watery grave. Shake your head, take a deep breath even if it is still behind a COVID-19 mask, and walk toward the New Year without the gray burden you carried upon your back.