Story Space is a workshop for families of all ages to come together, imagine, and explore the world of storytelling at the Tate Britain. Discover a library of books by Black authors, Indigenous authors and authors of colour from around the world, including stories about queer and disabled children and families. Beginning in 2017, Story Space was curated by artist and academic Jessie McLaughlin, who saw that over a third of English primary school pupils find it hard to see themselves reflected in the books they read. Story Space allows families to learn new narratives and tell their own, through character-building and storyboard activities.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO