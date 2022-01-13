ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks wobble lower as investors monitor inflation, earnings

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology companies led stocks mostly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday as investors gauged the latest data on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 2:01 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off two days of gains following daily losses since the first day...

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Dow posts 5th straight loss as stock-market bounce runs out of steam

Stocks ended lower Thursday, giving up early gains as investors appeared unable to shake off worries over a rising interest-rate environment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 313 points, or 0.9%, to close near 34,715, according to preliminary figures, extending its losing streak to five sessions, the longest since September. The S&P 500 declined around 50 points, or 1.1%, to finish near 4,483, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 186 points, or 1.3%, to end near 14,154. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wednesday entered correction territory, having fallen more than 10% from a record high set in November. Analysts have tied stock-market weakness to begin the new year to expectations the Federal Reserve will be much more aggressive than previously expected in raising interest rates and otherwise tightening monetary policy in an effort to rein in persistently high inflation.
Bank of America Corp. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slid 1.49% to $45.75 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.33 short of its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company achieved on January 10th.
Stocks rally on Wall Street as investors review earnings

Stocks rallied in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, trimming some of the week's steep losses as investors gauge the latest corporate earnings and monitor rising inflation's impact on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% as of 12:19 p.m. Eastern. More than 85% of stocks within the benchmark index...
Asian shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. Tokyo fell 0.9% after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages. Other major regional markets also fell. Oil prices slipped, with the U.S. benchmark crude down as much as 2.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.78% from 1.83% late Thursday. Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month. Surging coronavirus cases have added to jitters over supply...
