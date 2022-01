Clutching her handbag and grinning as she poses for a picture alongside then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2016, Christine Ching Kui Lee cuts an unassuming figure. But the 58-year-old lawyer has now been unmasked as an alleged Chinese agent – accused by MI5 of seeking to improperly influence MPs on behalf of the country’s ruling Communist Party.The photo with Corbyn, taken at a Chinese for Labour group event, is one of a series of images indicating the extent of her links to figures across Westminster over more than a decade, during which she was even singled out for...

