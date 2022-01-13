ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kevin McCarthy lashes out at ‘illegitimate’ Jan. 6 committee — says he'll refuse to testify

By John Wright
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pTXXD_0dkTh8VL00

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., listen during a press conference ahead of the House select committee on the January 6th attack starting their first hearing with Capitol Hill police witnesses on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement Wednesday night that he will refuse a request to testify before the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

"Pelosi's select committee is illegitimate," McCarthy wrote on Twitter above a link to his statement, hours after the chair of the committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), sent him a letter requesting his testimony.

"This committee is not conducting a legitimate investigation as Speaker Pelosi took the unprecedented action of rejecting the Republican members I named to serve on the committee," McCarthy said in the statement. "It is not serving any legislative purpose. The committee's only objective is to attempt to damage its political opponents – acting like the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee one day and the DOJ the next."

"The committee has demanded testimony from staffers who applied for First Amendment permits," he continued. "It has subpoenaed the call records of private citizens and their financial records from banks while demanding secrecy not supported by law. It has lied about the contents of documents it has received. It has held individuals in contempt of Congress for exercising their Constitutional right to avail themselves of judicial proceedings. And now it wants to interview me about public statements that have been shared with the world, and private conversations not remotely related to the violence that unfolded at the Capitol. I have nothing else to add."

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee's abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward," McCarthy said.

Last May, McCarthy indicated that he would be willing to testify about his phone call with former president Donald Trump that took place as insurrectionists stormed the Capitol.

McCarthy is the third GOP member of Congress to signal that he will not cooperate with requests from the committee for information, joining Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA).

It is now up to the committee to decide whether to subpoena them.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Elise Stefanik
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy hits out at CNN in testy exchange over his refusal to testify in January 6 probe

Kevin McCarthy mocked CNN after one of the network’s reporters asked if the House Minority Leader was covering up his role in the US Capitol riot.CNN"s chief congressional correspondent Manu Raju asked Mr McCarthy why the public shouldn’t conclude he was trying to "hide something" and prevent the "facts from coming out".Mr McCarthy, who has rejected a January 6 select committee’s request for information, fired back it was a "great question", but before answering added in a knock on Mr Raju’s network"I hope that everything gets corrected at CNN, work through all that with the, your employees," Mr McCarthy said.CNN...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Seditious conspiracy charge, Kevin McCarthy defiance: Jan. 6 probe goes nuclear

If any further proof were needed that Donald Trump is the dominant force in his party, just look at the latest maneuver by Lindsey Graham. Graham, who said awful things about Trump when he ran against him but later became a golfing buddy and confidant, is a leading evangelist for a GOP led by the former president. Trump has declared rhetorical war on Mitch McConnell, calling him a "loser" and "old crow," among other epithets.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#House#Republican#Capitol Hill#The Washington Post#Getty Images#Twitter#Doj
The Independent

Kayleigh McEnany appears before Capitol riot committee, reports say

Kayleigh McEnany has reportedly testified before Congress’s 6 January insurrection committee, marking one of the highest-profile contributions to the investigation so far for a former Trump administration official.On Wednesday, investigators reportedly virtually questioned Ms McEnany, who served as White House press secretary and a Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson.The House select committee probing the 6 January riots at the US Capitol announced their intent to seek information from the former press official last month, writing that Ms McEnany “"made multiple public statements from the White House and elsewhere about purported fraud in the November 2020 election.”The Independent has attempted to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Post

Jan. 6 committee broaches witness tampering and Trump

A few weeks ago, Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) floated a specific crime she suggested President Donald Trump might have committed that day: “corruptly” obstructing or attempting to obstruct an “official proceeding” — that is, Congress’s counting of electoral votes. On...
POTUS
Washington Post

Kevin McCarthy’s coverup for Trump may be hiding knowledge of possible crimes

Let’s be clear: In refusing to testify to the House select committee examining Jan. 6, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may well be helping to cover up potential crimes committed by Donald Trump. The California Republican has announced that he will not cooperate with the select committee, which has...
POTUS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
14K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy