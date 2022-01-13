ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean's Heart Is A Cute Zelda-Inspired Adventure Destined For Switch

By Thomas Whitehead
Nintendo Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Legend of Zelda inspires a lot of game makers, and sometimes that is very much worn on the creator's sleeve. Ocean's Heart is one such title that doesn't hide the fact that it's trying to give its own spin on Nintendo's iconic franchise, with developer Max Mraz now teaming up...

www.nintendolife.com

nintendoeverything.com

Adventure game Gastova: The Witches of Arkana lined up for Switch

Previously, Gastova: The Witches of Arkana was successfully funded on Kickstarter, and the project is lined up for Switch. MechWolf Productions was able to raise around $10,000, which was a bit more than the original funding goal. Gastova: The Witches of Arkana is described as “a light-hearted 2D adventure game”...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Heartfelt adventure game Frogsong will be released on Switch

You may have heard of a little game called Frogsong. Last summer, Brandon Braun managed to fund the project through Kickstarter. The campaign ended with nearly CA$ 30,000 raised, and also confirmed plans to support Switch. The official tagline for Frogsong is that it’s “a heartfelt adventure game where it’s...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

'Unforeseen Incidents' Is A Dark, Hand-Drawn Puzzle Adventure Headed To Switch

Launching on Switch later this month is Unforeseen Incidents, a point-and-click adventure game from the team behind The Longing. Available on Steam for some time now, the game will be bringing its hand-painted, mystery-filled world to Nintendo's platform on 27th January. You'll be joining protagonist Harper Pendrell to experience a challenging investigation that, judging by the new trailer above, comes with a nice chunk of humour on the side. Let us set the scene:
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

Zelda’s Study: Catching wind of the origins of the Wind Tribe’s names

The Zelda developers often use a theme when naming non-playable characters from a shared place of residence or demographic background (see here for an example from Skyward Sword). It comes as little surprise, then, that the Wind Tribe from The Minish Cap derive their names from meteorological phenomena, particularly terminology referring to wind. While the inspiration for some of the tribe members’ names are fairly obvious, I caught wind of terms I never knew when researching the other names. Let’s ride like the wind to discover the wind beneath each names’ wings: in other words, the inspiration for each name.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Classic RPG adventure Justice Chronicles hits Switch today, for 10% off

If you’re hoping to kick off the new year with a good, old-fashioned RPG adventure, you’re in luck – Justice Chronicles launches on Nintendo Switch eShop today. Join Kline, a novice High Beast Knight, on his recon mission through the Earth-Depths, where he saves a beautiful battle maiden called Alia by forming a partnership with the god of death.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch is back down to its lowest price

Ring Fit Adventure, the box set for the Nintendo Switch that includes the fitness adventure game along with a pilates ring that a Joy-Con slides into, is selling for just $54.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, matching the best price we’ve seen. It’s normally $85. Actually, it’s been selling for this price since Black Friday, but if your New Year’s resolutions include getting in shape, this game is a fun, effective way to stay moving.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Random: A Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Multiplayer Mod Is Now In Development

One thing we're yet to see though is multiplayer support. As you might recall, someone last year offered $10k to anyone who could create a mod for BotW that made this happen. With this in mind, a modder by the name of Alex Mangue (in collaboration with Sweet and Ethi) recently uploaded some clips to show what they've been working on (thanks for the tip, @Swiftfeet16).
VIDEO GAMES
dicebreaker.com

Legend of Zelda-style dungeons come to D&D and other tabletop RPGs in puzzle adventure Aberrant Reflections

A new tabletop roleplaying adventure aims to bring the puzzle-driven dungeons of The Legend of Zelda to the likes of Dungeons & Dragons and other RPGs. Aberrant Reflections was created by designer directsun as an attempt to make puzzles in tabletop roleplaying games more than an “afterthought”, drawing inspiration from the more complex puzzle-solving seen in the Zelda games and ‘Metroidvania’ genre, named for the Metroid and Castlevania series of video games. The designer previously released puzzley dungeon-crawl The Seers Sanctum, similarly inspired by the Legend of Zelda games.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

'Unlock The Cat', A Minimalist Block Puzzler, Slides Onto Switch This Week

Qubyte Interactive and MiniCactus Games have announced that their brand new game, Unlock the Cat, will hit Switch this Thursday 13th January. Taking inspiration from classic Klotski puzzles — that's sliding block puzzles to us layfolk — the game sees players attempt to rescue a cute little kitty by moving a variety of objects around a board in order to open up a path home for the stranded creature.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Eternal Radiance Finally Shines On Switch eShop This Week

Visualnoveler's Eternal Radiance, which first released back in April of 2020 and is currently sat on a "very positive" user rating over on Steam, is getting a Switch release on 13th January. The game, which is a 50/50 mix of visual novel and JRPG, sees players step into the shoes...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Hands On: 'Infernax' Blends The Best Of Zelda II And Castlevania II While Skipping The Flaws

The eShop is not short of retro-styled titles that show due reverence to iconic games of the 8- and 16-bit eras. From feisty ninjas in the likes of The Messenger and Cyber Shadow, to high profile efforts like Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and its sequel, there are plenty of titles that are both throwbacks and very modern takes on genre classics. Another aiming to make its mark soon is Infernax, launching on Valentine's Day (14th February).
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Headland offers a vibrant action adventure on Switch this week

Developer Northplay has announced a January 13, 2022 release date for vibrant adventure game Headland on Nintendo Switch. You play as Nor, a boy on a quest to rebuild the Imagination Core, whatever that is. You’ll do that by traveling across colorful islands, fighting assorted monsters, leveling up your powers, and collecting blueprints and resources to craft and upgrade weapons. You’ll even be helping out the townsfolk in typical heroic fashion.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Vagante Is A Final Fantasy Tactics-Inspired Combat Platformer Coming To Switch Soon

After enjoying a successful launch on Steam, roguelite platformer Vagante is headed to Nintendo Switch and other consoles later this month thanks to indie publisher, BlitWorks. Described as "a very challenging class-based roguelike with an emphasis on combat," Vagante has players exploring procedurally generated levels either alone, or with friends...
VIDEO GAMES
goombastomp.com

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link – A Brilliant, Radical and Refreshing Departure from its Predecessor

The second installment in The Legend of Zelda series titled The Adventure of Link is often considered the black sheep of the family. Despite being one of the best-selling games in the entire series, many fans hate it and with good reason. The game is tough and I do mean tough. Very few gamers have the patience to sit through it and very few players have the skills to climb to the top of Death Valley, not to mention finishing the game. Anyone who has played Zelda II can tell you how difficult beating the simplest of enemies can be, nevermind the boss battles. Enemies like Fokka, Iron Knuckle, and Moblin might as well be final bosses because it takes a lot of fast reflexes to defeat each of these swashbuckling foes. Not only will you encounter them multiple times in each dungeon, but if you lose all of your lives (which you will), the game sends you all the way back to the start. And by that, I don’t mean the start of the dungeon that you were exploring, but the start of the entire game. Players must be prepared for repeated failure when sitting down to play Zelda II, but that is sort of what makes the game so great. The sense of accomplishment a player feels when finishing Zelda II is unmatched by any other game in the Zelda series. The Adventure of Link was a bold and radical departure for the series, but a brilliant one at that, and one of the greatest games ever made!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Kirby's New Switch Game Appears To Include amiibo Support

While there are no details about the amiibo that will be supported or what they will do in-game, it seems Nintendo might have plans to reprint some of the previous Kirby ones. Last week, a user over on Reddit, spotted new listings for the Kirby and Smash Bros. Kirby amiibo - with a re-release possibly taking place at some point next month.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Ezio's Assassin's Creed Adventures Coming To Switch In February

Ubisoft has announced Ezio Auditore's adventures will finally grace the Switch next month. Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection will be available for Nintendo's portable hybrid console on February 17. The collection, which was originally released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2016, features the Italian Renaissance trilogy starring the...
VIDEO GAMES

