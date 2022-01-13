ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

COVID-19 cases surged in Mideast in early Jan but deaths fell – WHO official

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – COVID-19 cases rose 89% in the Eastern Mediterranean region in the first week of January compared...

kfgo.com

24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.  When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases but fewer deaths

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization said Thursday that a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to a “tsunami.” However, the number of weekly recorded […]
WEATHER
kfgo.com

Turkey logs record daily COVID-19 cases at almost 78,000

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey recorded 77,722 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its highest daily figure of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. There were 145 deaths related to coronavirus in the same period, the data showed. In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000.
WORLD
#Mideast#Covid#Reuters#World Health Organization#Middle Eastern#Omicron
kfgo.com

Hong Kong warns COVID-19 curbs on air cargo to hit goods supply

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will soon feel the negative effects of tougher COVID-19 quarantine curbs on air crew, with cargo traffic and the supply of goods into the city set to drop, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s first transmission of the Omicron variant...
WORLD
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo health officials report almost 700 more COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo health officials reported another 677 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Tuesday's report card. According to the Amarillo Public Health Department, an active coronavirus case increase of 576 gives the Amarillo area 5,654 active cases currently. Overall, 59,273 people have tested positive for...
AMARILLO, TX
cbs17

WHO: COVID-19 cases rose by more than 50%, deaths stable

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus infections in the last week jumped by about 55%, although the number of deaths remained stable, the World Health Organization said in its latest pandemic report. In the weekly report issued Tuesday night, the U.N. health agency said there were about...
WORLD
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kfgo.com

Israel increases state aid plan for COVID-hit airlines

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s cabinet approved additional state aid on Sunday to help bail out airlines suffering another pandemic blow with the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the finance and transportation ministries said. Total state aid would not exceed $85 million for all of Israel’s carriers and...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Britain reports 70,924 new COVID-19 cases, 88 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 70,924 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test. That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths. The government said data on new infections from Scotland was not included in Sunday’s total due to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Italy reports 149,512 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 248 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 149,512 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, after 180,426 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 248 from 308. Italy has registered 141,104 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Malta sees biggest protest yet against COVID measures

VALLETTA (Reuters) – Malta saw its biggest protest yet against COVID rules on Sunday, with hundreds of people marching in the capital Valletta against new measures requiring production of a COVID certificate for entry to most venues including restaurants, gyms and bars. Malta has seen one of the biggest...
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

Suez Canal expansion due to finish in July 2023 – SCA chairman

DUBAI (Reuters) – A project to expand parts of the Suez Canal is expected to be completed after two years of work in July 2023, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said on Sunday. The SCA announced accelerated plans to extend a second channel of the canal...
WORLD
The Independent

Cambodia launches 4th round of COVID-19 vaccinations

Cambodia on Friday began a fourth round of vaccinations against the coronavirus in response to the omicron variant, with high-risk groups being among the first to receive the additional boosters.Frontline medical staff and members of the armed forces were among those lining up at hospitals and clinics. Government ministers, including Prime Minister Hun Sen also received booster doses on Friday.Hun Sen has appealed to all Cambodian people to get fully vaccinated, including a booster, saying on his Facebook page that it is the only way to make sure to keep their families and communities safe from COVID-19. A...
WORLD
AFP

Mexican president says pandemic 'on way out' despite record infections

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Thursday he believed the pandemic was "on the way out" because the Omicron variant was less severe, even as the country faces record infections from the highly contagious strain. Lopez Obrador drew on his own experience battling a second bout of Covid-19, saying he had experienced only mild symptoms similar to those of influenza. However World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that while Omicron "causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus -- particularly for those who are unvaccinated." In a video posted on social media, Lopez Obrador said: "I'm very happy because this means that this pandemic is on the way out. It's still a pandemic, but I think that with this new variant there aren't many risks."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Polish COVID advisers quit over lack of science influence on policy

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thirteen of the 17 members of Poland's Medical Council advising the prime minister on COVID-19 resigned on Friday, condemning what they said was a lack of scientific influence on policy. Even with one of the world's highest per capita death rates, Poland has introduced much...
SCIENCE
kfgo.com

German trade body warns of huge supply chain disruption over Omicron

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s BGA trade association warned on Wednesday of massive supply chain disruptions due to the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronarvirus, but said a long-term collapse of the supply chains was unlikely. German industry has been hit by supply shortages...
INDUSTRY
eturbonews.com

UK to send door-to-door vaccine teams to homes of unvaccinated

Over 122,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK last Friday alone – another daily record since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest reports, British government authorities are mulling the idea of sending nurses to people’s homes as a way to avoid new restrictive measures and to deliver vaccines to rural areas where vaccination centers might be less accessible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

COVID case-fatality rate declining in Missouri as more infections, fewer deaths reported

As COVID case totals stay near record highs in Missouri, the state's case-fatality rate—the ratio of diagnosed cases ending in death—has declined over time as more people contract the virus and survive. However, it is important to understand that the increase in cases has also led to rapid growth in COVID hospitalizations, further straining the healthcare industry.
MISSOURI STATE
Wrcbtv.com

Health officials lose weapon in the fight against COVID-19 during case surge

The only tool to prevent already-COVID positive patients from ending up in the hospital is now even more limited than it was before. Early reports suggest just one brand of monoclonal antibody treatments is effective against the rapidly-spreading omicron variant. Sotromivab is up to 1,000-times more effective against the dominating strain than the other two brands on the market.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

