Federal stimulus money was provided to American families in 2021 to help them deal with the economic impact caused by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. This year, all Americans will be eligible for a $1,400 stimulus check, and those entitled to benefits for the third round of stimulus checks issued last year but still haven’t received them will start receiving this money. To receive these checks, eligible taxpayers must file their tax returns in 2021, according to The Fool.

