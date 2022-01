OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — One in five Americans is not saving any money, while there are many who are saving, but don't feel like they are saving enough. These savings problems are based on data over the last year, with one in five saying that they are not saving. Experts call it a concerning statistic considering the financial impact the start of the pandemic had on thousands of people who lost their jobs.

