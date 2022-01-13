ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By 2026, Prepaid Card Transactions Value Expected To Exceed $4.1 Trillion Globally

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Juniper Research, the value of prepaid card transactions will surpass $4.1 trillion globally in 2026, up from $2.3 trillion in 2021, representing a 75 percent increase. As nations move toward digital payments, the expansion of prepaid cards will be encouraged by the growing cash replacement. The value...

gamingideology.com

Report: Global game industry to complete 1,159 investment transactions in 2021, with a transaction value of $85 billion

[GameLookZhuangaodonotreprintwithoutauthorization!】. GameLook reports/Recently, investment bank Drake Star Partners released the “2021 Global Game Market Report”, which counts transactions including private investments, public offerings, and mergers and acquisitions. Investors poured more than $85 billion into gaming companies in 2021, with 1,159 deals initiated, breaking the 2020 gaming market record, according to the report.
MARKETS
Dealerscope

Consumer Technology Revenue Will Exceed a Half-Trillion Dollars, Per CTA

The 2022 edition of CES, being held in a hybrid live/virtual format that’s become a lot more virtual than planned, officially got underway this week with a briefing from Steve Koenig, the Consumer Technology Association’s vice president of research, on the top tech trends at this year’s CES.
TECHNOLOGY
The Guardian

Tesco launches prepaid debit card with linked savings account

Tesco’s banking arm has launched a prepaid debit card with a linked savings account that is available to the 20 million customers who hold one of the retailer’s Clubcards. The new offering, called Tesco Clubcard Pay+, is designed to help people to budget and save, the company said. You can top up the debit card from any UK bank account.
RETAIL
chronicle99.com

Crypto Transactions Need Reporting This Tax Season: IRS

With so many US citizens investing their time and money into cryptocurrencies, and major players in the fray, IRS has taken the stance of making every taxpayer about their crypto transactions last year. As reported by Marketwatch, this measure comes with whether the taxpayer has sold, exchanged, or disposed of virtual currency.
PERSONAL FINANCE
chronicle99.com

Bank of America Drops Overdraft Fees and Bounced Check Penalty

Bank of America has made several customers very happy by announcing that it is dropping both overdraft fees and bounced checks. They usually charged somewhere between $10 and $35 as overdraft fees, but this will be out, beginning from May 2022. This action came when many customers would end up spending more than they have on their accounts and plans, NBC News reports.
CREDITS & LOANS
KCEN TV NBC 6

PayPal, Venmo, Cash App required to report transactions exceeding $600 to IRS

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — With the new year, comes new tax requirements for people conducting business on third-party payment apps like Venmo, PayPal and Cash App. Under the new tax law that took effect on Jan. 1, 2022, these apps are now required to report transactions for goods and services that exceed $600 during a calendar year to the IRS.
CELL PHONES
schneiderdowns.com

Apple Reaches $3 Trillion Value

On January 3, Apple, Inc.'s market capitalization briefly exceeded $3.0 trillion, an accomplishment that no other publicly traded company has ever been able to claim. Considering that Apple began 2017 with a market cap of approximately $620 billion, that means the company has nearly quintupled its value in less than five years. Apple's share price and earnings per share reached highs of $182.88 and $5.61, respectively, on January 3, implying that investors believed the company's stock was worth approximately 32.6 times (price to earnings, or P/E ratio) the earnings it generates. As a comparison, two of Apple's closest competitors, Samsung and Alphabet, Inc. (Google's parent company), had market caps of $1.8 trillion (P/E ratio of 25.43) and $441 billion (P/E ratio of 16.74), respectively, when this article was written on January 7. (Apple's market cap has since dropped to $2.8 trillion, implying a P/E ratio of 30.75 as of January 7 ... so cheap!). Remembering that a company’s P/E ratio is a function of growth and risk, Apple’s high numbers imply that investors think the company’s earnings will continue to grow significantly in the future.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Is a Value Investing Resurgence in the Cards?

Back in the days of Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, liquidity was a lot harder to come by than it is today. The rise of liquidity and debt levels have been two of the main driving factors of the transformation of financial markets to what we see now, where true value stocks are hard to come by because most good companies have already been bid up to high valuations.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Apple Soars To $3 Trillion Market Value, Breaking Records

Apple soared to $3 trillion in market value as of Monday, making the tech giant the first U.S. company to break the threshold, multiple sources reported. Apple shares topped $182.86 Monday, bringing the company’s market value to $3 trillion, CNBC reported. The share price has almost tripled since the market bottomed in March 2020, adding almost $2 trillion in market cap.
STOCKS
chronicle99.com

Are You Eligible For The Stimulus Check Payments In January 2022?

Due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the United States, several households will receive another stimulus payment in January to support living costs. In that scenario, this stimulus check may be able to prevent a slew of household financial mishaps. Further stimulus checks are scheduled...
U.S. POLITICS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Check Update 2022: How You Can Get $5000 In COVID Relief

2021 was the year of Stimulus checks with the federal government sending out billions of dollars to help people sail through the year. Although, there are no plans in action for the Federal govt. to send any more checks your way, there are still ways for you to benefit from the last year’s stimulus rounds.
INCOME TAX

