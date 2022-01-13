By 2026, Prepaid Card Transactions Value Expected To Exceed $4.1 Trillion Globally

On January 3, Apple, Inc.'s market capitalization briefly exceeded $3.0 trillion, an accomplishment that no other publicly traded company has ever been able to claim. Considering that Apple began 2017 with a market cap of approximately $620 billion, that means the company has nearly quintupled its value in less than five years. Apple's share price and earnings per share reached highs of $182.88 and $5.61, respectively, on January 3, implying that investors believed the company's stock was worth approximately 32.6 times (price to earnings, or P/E ratio) the earnings it generates. As a comparison, two of Apple's closest competitors, Samsung and Alphabet, Inc. (Google's parent company), had market caps of $1.8 trillion (P/E ratio of 25.43) and $441 billion (P/E ratio of 16.74), respectively, when this article was written on January 7. (Apple's market cap has since dropped to $2.8 trillion, implying a P/E ratio of 30.75 as of January 7 ... so cheap!). Remembering that a company’s P/E ratio is a function of growth and risk, Apple’s high numbers imply that investors think the company’s earnings will continue to grow significantly in the future.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO