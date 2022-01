A grant program designed to help restore homes in Elgin's historic districts is accepting applications. The Elgin 2022 Historic Architectural Rehabilitation Grant Program application can be downloaded from the city's website at cityofelgin.org/historicgrants. The deadline for submission is April 1. The program provides residential property owners of buildings in Elgin's five designated historic districts or other landmarked homes with reimbursement grants of up to $20,000 for the restoration of exterior architectural features.

ELGIN, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO