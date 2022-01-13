ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundraiser honoring Betty White garners over $6K for Licking County Humane Society

By Michaela Sumner, Newark Advocate
A fundraiser created in honor of beloved actress and comedian Betty White garnered over $6,000 benefitting the Licking County Humane Society.

Created just over a week ago, the Licking County Humane Society's fundraiser honors the life and legacy of White, who died on Dec. 31, weeks shy of her 100th birthday. In the days following her death, people took to social media, encouraging others to give to organizations and nonprofits benefitting animals in honor of White, who was a known animal advocate.

"Among her many accomplishments, Betty was VERY involved in animal charities, was an outspoken advocate for animal health and care, and was a member of various animal-rights organizations throughout her life," the humane society wrote. "Her presence and support will be missed! In honor of her decades of work to save animals, many folks on social media are intending to make a donation today or on her birthday (the 17th) to a local animal shelter."

In a little over a week's time, over 200 people donated $6,090.

Elycia Taylor, communications director for LCHS, said their team was floored when they saw the amount raised by the fundraiser.

"We saw other folks throughout social media providing that testament, of how much Betty White was an animal lover and the call to just donate or spend time with rescue organizations," Taylor said. "We were floored just by mentioning that, we all of a sudden are getting a bunch of donations in her memory."

Taylor said the funds raised will go directly to their operational funds. The cost of housing, feeding and providing care for animals coming through their organization was around $2,000 last year, she said, adding their organization also provides low-cost clinics. Last year, she estimated about 1,600 animals came into their facility to be adopted out.

According to Taylor, their organization has previously organized fundraisers on social media to help them provide medical care for specific animals who may need surgery, such as an amputation or tumor removal. But they've never seen a fundraiser raise as much money as the one honoring White.

"It makes us excited that we're going to now know we will be able to take on some of those difficult cases. When we bring in an animal that maybe has suffered an injury - because we have a humane agent - if she's finding animals who are suffering, who are being neglected, who are being abused, we bring them in and we don't necessarily know what the medical costs might entail from that," she said.

"This fundraiser really allows us as we move into 2022 to know that we're going to be in a good position to take on those animals and to make sure they get the medical care a lot of them need," she continued. "And of course to keep them at our shelter as long as they need until they find homes."

Taylor expressed gratitude toward the community, who she described as supportive.

For more information about the Licking County Humane Society's Betty White fundraiser or to make a donation, visit their Facebook page.

