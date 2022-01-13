ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tara Lipinski and husband examine 2002 skating scandal

 3 days ago

There's one word that always grabs the world's attention...

TODAY.com

Tara Lipinski reflects on figure skating scandal that rocked 2002 Winter Olympics

Figure skating is always one of the marquee events at the Winter Olympics, and Tara Lipinski is turning back the clock on one of the sport’s most scandalous moments. Lipinski, a gold medal skater from the 1998 Games, is an executive producer of the new four-part Peacock docuseries “Meddling,” which revisits the judging scandal at the 2002 Winter Olympics, when Russian pairs Elena Berezhnaya and Anton Sikharulidze won the gold medal and Canadians Jamie Sale and David Pelletier won silver. (Peacock is owned by our parent company, NBCUniversal.)
