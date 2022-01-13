KNK Announces Oh Heejun’s Departure From Group And Jeong Inseong’s Military Enlistment In February

On January 10, ENHYPEN held partly online, partly offline showcase for the release of their first repackaged studio album “DIMENSION : ANSWER.”. “DIMENSION : ANSWER” is the repackaged version of ENHYPEN’s first studio album, “DIMENSION : DILEMMA,” released in October 2021. If the “DIMENSION : DILEMMA” chapter was about youth falling into a dilemma after being surrounded by the various desires of a complicated world, then “DIMENSION : ANSWER” is about youth becoming suspicious of the answers that society has set out for them and finding their own answers instead. The title track, “Blessed-Cursed,” is a hybrid of 1970s hard rock and hip hop and is about declaring your intention to live your own life without confining yourself to the conditions around you, which can either be blessings or curses.
