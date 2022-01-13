ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China shuts hospitals after harsh pandemic rules led to deaths

By Bloomberg News Bloomberg,
Boston Globe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXi’an has temporarily closed two scandal-hit hospitals after their strict adherence to pandemic rules led to deaths, slashing medical capacity in the city battling China’s worst Covid-19 outbreak since Wuhan. Xi’an Gaoxin Hospital and Xi’an International Medical Center Hospital will close for three months, the city’s Health...

batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
AFP

Hong Kong airport bans transit passengers from most of world

Hong Kong announced a ban on passengers from most of the world transiting through its airport on Friday as China ramps up strict anti-virus travel measures ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. - China flare-ups - It is not clear whether the transit suspension will impact the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with many athletes and officials expected to travel to China via Hong Kong in the coming days ahead of next month's opening of the Games.
TRAFFIC
MedicalXpress

Pandemic spirals, but deaths still drop

The number of COVID-19 cases soared by nearly two thirds across the world this week, but pandemic-linked deaths continued to drop. Here is the global state of play from an AFP database:. Nearly two million daily cases. The average number of new daily coronavirus cases increased to 1.94 million, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
doorcountydailynews.com

Death, hospitalization added after 300 test positive for COVID-19

Almost three out of every four Door County residents tested for COVID-19 came back positive this weekend as the surge continues across the state. Out of the 409 tests performed since last Thursday’s situation update, 300 came back positive. Door County Public Health estimates another six probable cases are out there. That brought the total number of positive tests since the pandemic to 5,149, or just over 20 percent of those who got tested. The county also reported one additional death and one more hospitalization from over the weekend, though those numbers tend to lag based on the state’s reporting. The entire region including Brown, Door, and Kewaunee counties are in the critically high category for disease activity. Thanks in part to four record days for positive tests, the seven-day average of 7,637 is more than double what it was two weeks ago according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
The Guardian

China fires hospital officials after pregnant woman loses baby due to Covid lockdown rules

Chinese hospital officials have been fired after a pregnant woman lost her baby after she was denied entry at a Xi’an hospital due to coronavirus lockdown restrictions. On the night of 1 January a woman in labour was denied entry to the Xi’an Gaoxin hospital because her negative test result was four hours too old. She began bleeding heavily while waiting outside, and was eventually admitted but the baby died.
WORLD
Shore News Network

China to ease debt rules for state-led distressed M&A – source

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will make it easier for state-backed property developers to buy up distressed assets of debt-laden private peers, a source with direct knowledge said on Friday, another step by policymakers to avert a liquidity crisis in the sector. State-owned developers acquiring distressed assets will not have those...
ECONOMY
Boston Globe

The US surgeon general warns that Omicron has not yet peaked

Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, on Sunday warned that the omicron surge of coronavirus cases had not yet peaked nationally, saying that the next few weeks would be very difficult in many parts of the country as hospitalizations and deaths rise. In an interview on CNN's “State of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

China fines Japanese-owned 7-Eleven for calling Taiwan a country

The Chinese government has fined the Japanese-owned 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Beijing for featuring a map on its website that labeled the island of Taiwan a country. The company was fined 150,000 yuan ($23,519) by Chinese market regulators for displaying an "incorrect" and "incomplete" Chinese map that labeled Taiwan "an independent country," the Global Times, a Communist Party tabloid, reported Friday.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
WORLD
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Though better braced after 2 years of pandemic experience, hospitals fear swift-spreading omicron wave

Burnout, fatigue, staff shortages plague healthcare workers as demand for assessment, care and testing multiply. Officials cling to fibers of hope, including the increasing number of people vaccinated, a deeper stockpile of protective gear than during last winter's spike and evidence that omicron is not as virulent as its predecessors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals

A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections. In France, Britain and Spain, nations with comparatively strong national health programs, that window may already be closed.The director of an intensive care unit at a hospital in Strasbourg is turning patients away. A surgeon at a London hospital describes a critical delay in a man's cancer diagnosis. Spain is seeing its determination to prevent a system collapse tested as omicron keeps medical...
WORLD
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

