China shuts hospitals after harsh pandemic rules led to deaths

Almost three out of every four Door County residents tested for COVID-19 came back positive this weekend as the surge continues across the state. Out of the 409 tests performed since last Thursday’s situation update, 300 came back positive. Door County Public Health estimates another six probable cases are out there. That brought the total number of positive tests since the pandemic to 5,149, or just over 20 percent of those who got tested. The county also reported one additional death and one more hospitalization from over the weekend, though those numbers tend to lag based on the state’s reporting. The entire region including Brown, Door, and Kewaunee counties are in the critically high category for disease activity. Thanks in part to four record days for positive tests, the seven-day average of 7,637 is more than double what it was two weeks ago according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO