The Columbus Salvation Army is gradually advancing toward its overall Red Kettle Campaign goal of $135,000 by the end of the month. Donations in the local kettles themselves ceased as usual on Dec. 24 at $71,689, according to Capt. Amy Tompkins, the local leader of the church and social service outreach. She had said just before Christmas that kettles were extremely far behind in donations and that she simply hoped to reach $70,000 by Dec. 24.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO