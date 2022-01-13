UPDATE: Dayton stabbing victim identified

Stock photo of police lights. (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

DAYTON — A Fairborn woman is dead after a stabbing near 1200 block of South Patterson Blvd. in Dayton.

Dayton police said officers were dispatched just after midnight after a private security company drove through a parking lot of a medical building on South Patterson Blvd. and discovered a deceased woman next to a vehicle.

Emily Warrell, 40, was identified as the woman killed in the stabbing by the Montgomery County Coroners Office.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Police are asking anyone who had contact with Warrell Wednesday or knows anything about her death to contact Det. Schloss at 937-333-1078 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

We will update this story as we learn more.

