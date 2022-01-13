ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson pulls out of planned trip after family member tests positive for Covid

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
Boris Johnson has pulled out of a planned visit to a vaccination clinic after a family member tested positive for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister would have faced questions from the media about his attendance at a Downing Street “bring your own booze” event on the planned visit to Lancashire.

But he has pulled out, despite official guidance no longer requiring vaccinated contacts of coronavirus cases to self-isolate.

He will follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The Prime Minister will no longer be visiting Lancashire today due to a family member testing positive for coronavirus.

“He will follow the guidance for vaccinated close contacts, including daily testing and limiting contact with others.”

Although the legal requirement to self-isolate does not apply to vaccinated contacts, they are advised to take daily tests and “limit close contact with other people outside your household”.

The Prime Minister has faced calls to quit from within the Tory ranks after admitting attending a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020.

He has insisted that he believed it was a work event and No 10 said he had not seen the email inviting staff to bring their own alcohol to the “socially distanced drinks”.

Mr Johnson apologised for the event in the Commons on Wednesday.

