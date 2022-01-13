Rain, snow moving out Thursday night before major temperature drop, weekend storm

PITTSBURGH — Rain showers will mix with snow and there could be some mixed precipitation in areas through Thursday evening.

Grab the umbrella if you’re heading out.

Dress for cooler weather Friday and plan for even colder weather this weekend. Temperatures will climb back into the mid 30s, making it feel more like January. Aside from a few early morning flurries, a few breaks of sunshine should return through the day.

Arctic air will settle in Saturday, capping high temperatures in the 20s and making it feel more like the single digits and teens. That cold air will be a factor in the storm moving in on Sunday. It could bring several inches of heavy wet snow to the area.

All eyes are on Sunday where we could see the biggest snowstorm of the season. Models are still not in agreement with how much accumulation the region will see.

We know we’re going to see snow. We just don’t know for sure when it will start and we don’t yet know how much will fall in which areas.

