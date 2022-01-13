ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football transfer rumours: Lamptey and Dembélé to Manchester United?

By John Brewin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40F4Ka_0dkTZFNf00
Tariq Lamptey: the 21-year-old defender can fill United’s troublesome right flank.

Manchester United’s malaise continues, but moves may well be happening to restore the club to former glories. Whoever succeeds Ralf Rangnick – and remember it is Rangnick who gets to choose that – may get the use of Brighton’s former Chelsea full-back Tariq Lamptey, who will cost £50m. Rangnick has not been impressed with Aaron Wan-Bissaka or the credentials of Diogo Dalot to be the first-choice right-back.

Ousmane Dembélé could leave Barcelona on a free transfer this summer and can thus join United’s ranks of indolent flank forwards. How might such players’ wages be met? The answer is the departure of Paul Pogba to Paris Saint-Germain, as has long been trailed. Another exit may be Eric Bailly, who Milan would like on loan this month. Antonio Rüdiger, an upgrade on Bailly, may not be possible as he seems set to sign a new contract with Chelsea.

As it stands, and despite some poor performances of late, the plan is to keep Marcus Rashford on board and talks are afoot that he will sign an extension to stay. And in that gaping hole where midfield once was, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria continues to be heavily linked.

Tottenham’s defeat to Chelsea in the Fizzy Energy Cup on Wednesday included a team selection that left many a Spurs fan aghast. Neither full strength nor reserve team it appeared an attempt by Antonio Conte to show new boss Daniel Levy that fresh blood is required. And Conte sure does like a transfer or two. Will any arrive in January? The most likely seems to be Adama Traoré, who Wolves appear resigned to losing, though not on the initial loan Levy has proposed. The fee is £20m and Tottenham have been asked to pay it.

Newcastle corner: following the flagship capture of Chris Wood, the new ownership are not prepared to stop there. Interest in Sevilla defender Diego Carlos continues with a £28m fee wafted at the Spanish club. Leipzig and Mali midfielder Amadou Haidara is also linked, and so is a teenage striker in Hugo Ekitike of Reims, one of Ligue 1’s freshest talents with eight goals scored in 18 matches this season. A further player linked is Norwich’s Todd Cantwell, in a possible repeat strategy of weakening a relegation rival, in the style of luring Wood from Burnley.

Any Arsenal moves this month seem unlikely, though there appears an acknowledgment there is a Granit Xhaka-sized hole in midfield, and Juventus’s Arthur Melo is being floated as a candidate to fill it. In the long term, and this would be a costly business, a move for Youri Tielemans of Leicester is being mooted. As with Dusan Vlahovic, the finance is not there to engineer a move this month. On the way out may be Pablo Marí, the forgotten centre-back ready to join Udinese on loan.

Another club brimming with ambition are Aston Villa, already Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne to the good. Yves Bissouma, Brighton’s often excellent midfielder, is the next target for Stevie Gerrard.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amadou Haidara
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Denis Zakaria
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Ousmane Dembélé
Person
Antonio Rüdiger
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Philippe Coutinho
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Matchday LIVE: Man City down Chelsea, Man Utd, PSG & Juventus in action

WATCH: De Bruyne finish gives Man City deserving lead (US only) "Yesterday before training, he still had problems with his hip flexor," the Red Devils boss has said. "I had another conversation with him and we then decided that it doesn't make sense to take him on the journey here. Hopefully he can play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Rumours#The Fizzy Energy Cup#Spurs#Spanish#Mali
The Independent

WSL: Manchester United run riot against Birmingham as City continue winning run

Manchester United denied Birmingham City two wins on the bounce as they claimed a dominant 5-0 win in the Women’s Super League on Saturday. Birmingham came into the match off the back of a huge upset over league leaders Arsenal, but United made sure they didn’t have the same fate and came out firing.Marc Skinner’s side were 3-0 up after 20 minutes thanks to goals from captain Katie Zelem and Leah Galton, before the afternoon went from bad to worse for the visitors as Emily Ramsey hit in an own goal and Alessia Russo added a fifth with a strike...
SOCCER
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Philippe Coutinho equaliser

Follow live reaction as Philippe Coutinho scored the equalising goal on his Aston Villa debut to secure a 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League. United looked set to claim their second win over Steven Gerrard’s side in a week but Coutinho’s introduction changed the game as he set one up and scored another to complete a wild comeback at Villa Park.Just five days on from knocking Villa out of the FA Cup at Old Trafford, United were handed an early lead as goalkeeper Emi Martinez allowed a Fernandes shot from range through his legs. Villa responded...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Switzerland
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek offered on loan to Newcastle

What the papers sayManchester United have reportedly offered up their midfielder Donny van de Beek as a loan to Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. According to the Manchester Evening News, the 24-year-old’s future at the club is in doubt as he continues to struggle for game time.Newcastle have been told to cough up more than £37m if they want to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, 24. The Sun reports that Toon boss Eddie Howe is ‘desperate’ for two centre-backs. The paper reports that the Serbia international who has made 132 Serie A starts since his 2017 signing is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes urges Man Utd to learn lessons following Aston Villa frustration

Frustrated Bruno Fernandes says lessons have to be learned after Manchester United let victory “escape at the end” against Aston VillaHaving edged past Steven Gerrard’s side in the FA Cup third round on Monday, Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils were on course for an important Premier League win at Villa Park on Saturday evening.A howler from Emiliano Martinez allowed Fernandes to open the scoring and, just as Villa had upped the ante, the stand-in skipper extended United’s lead in the second half.But at the end of a week in which Cristiano Ronaldo – absent through injury on Saturday – questioned the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Philippe Coutinho leads Aston Villa comeback against Manchester United on dream Premier League return

Manchester United were still in celebratory mode when the switch finally happened. Philippe Coutinho had been on the touchline waiting to make his Aston Villa bow, but had to watch Bruno Fernandes score a second before then replacing Morgan Sanson.The game felt lost at the point of his introduction: the hosts best period had preceded the Portugal international’s thundered finish on 67 minutes, moments before the change was made. Villa faced a steep climb, after Emi Martinez’s howler in the opening stages. Alex Telles’s light touch from a free kick allowed Fernandes to shift the ball infield. He took a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

115K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy