InsurePay, an insuretech property, casualty billing and payments platform, has received a Series B investment, the company announced Tuesday (Jan. 11). “The investment brings together leaders in insuretech billing and payments for workers’ compensation and establishes InsurePay as the industry leader in pay-as-you-go solutions,” InsurePay CEO Adam Beck said in the release. “The two solutions complement each other, and the acquisition unites experienced talent from both teams that will help InsurePay to serve customers and build upon its platform to offer the next generation of solutions.”

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO