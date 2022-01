CHARLOTTE – There’s been an uptick in stress related massages. What might you expect from getting a massage that focuses on reducing your stress level?. First, prepare to unwind. Prepare to relax and allow your massage therapist to use the expertise they’ve worked hard to obtain. I’ve seen more people lately with issues of headaches, in addition to a heightened stress load. What is most effective seems to be the manipulation of the occipital nerves located at the base of your skull. These nerves provide the sensations you feel on your scalp and your ears. Very sensitive, and normally people delight in getting their scalp rubbed.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO