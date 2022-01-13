ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Oklahoma City visits Brooklyn on 5-game road skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Oklahoma City Thunder (13-27, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (26-14, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -10.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against Brooklyn looking to end its five-game road skid.

The Nets have gone 11-10 at home. Brooklyn ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 25.8 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 9.9.

The Thunder have gone 5-14 away from home. Oklahoma City is the worst team in the Western Conference recording 20.8 assists per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 6.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 15 the Nets won 120-96 led by 33 points from Kevin Durant, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points for the Thunder.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 22.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Nets. Durant is averaging 29.8 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Luguentz Dort is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunder, while averaging 16.3 points. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 23.4 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Thunder: 2-8, averaging 101.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (foot), Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring).

Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Roby: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

