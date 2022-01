Haines is in the midst of its second largest wave of COVID-19, tracking with the state of Alaska which reported its highest daily case count last week, with 1,873 cases on Wednesday. The state reported 21 COVID cases over the weekend, and around 70 cases over the past two weeks in the Haines borough. That comes as state and local officials are moving away from reporting daily case counts, and are relying heavily on testing to detect the virus and for those who are positive to isolate. But some say it’s difficult to gauge the local picture and how the virus is spreading. KHNS’ Corinne Smith reports.

5 DAYS AGO