The long-awaited PC version of CAPCOM’s Monster Hunter Rise is finally here and many fans are already jumping into its world and facing all of the creatures and monsters present in the latest title of the acclaimed series. With that said, during your journey in MHRise you will face many different creatures both already know and new to the franchise, all of which are sure to really push you to your limit and test not only your skill but also the quality of your gear. Now, to help you face all of the dangers present in the game, here’s how to manually save your progress in the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO