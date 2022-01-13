A Race-Ready 1964 Porsche 904 GTS Is Officially up for Auction

After years of searching for the right owner, this restored muscle car is the perfect addition to your classic car collection!. Few things from the 1960s were as iconic as the idea of a big V8 engine in a midsize car with a manual transmission. That is, of course, except for the Pontiac GTO, whose incredible curvy figure has become an instantly recognizable symbol of individual freedom and American pride. The sheer grit that it took to build the car in the first place was incredible because of GM's strict ban on performance vehicles. Thankfully, these cars were top-rated upon initial release and sparked a movement of muscle cars and pony cars whose fame continued to grow and has since reached proportions previously thought impossible. We would all love to get our hands on one of these things as car enthusiasts, but they can be tough to find sometimes because of their desirability. Here's a pristine example that automotive fans across the country will be drooling over for a while.

