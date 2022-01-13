ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

German industry expects economy to grow by 3.5% in 2022

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4duVPH_0dkTWgcr00

BERLIN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Germany's BDI industry association said on Thursday it expected Europe's largest economy to grow 3.5% this year, giving a more cautious forecast than the government as it warned companies could face another "stop-and-go year" due to the pandemic.

"The order books are full, but production is not keeping pace with demand. Pandemic restrictions and supply bottlenecks affect large parts of the economy," BDI President Siegfried Russwurm said.

The BDI forecast is less optimistic than the government's estimates, published in October, in which Berlin predicted gross domestic product growth to accelerate to 4.1% this year from an estimated 2.6% in 2021.

The industry lobby group said it expected export growth to halve to some 4% this year, pointing to supply problems with microchips and other important components which have hit production in Germany's large automobile sector badly.

Russwurm said the Omicron coronavirus variant was clouding the growth outlook around the world, with Germany in particular being exposed to the risk of China, its biggest trading partner, becoming paralysed again if authorities there reacted to a renewed spread with its strict "zero COVID" lockdown measures.

The BDI president backed calls from Chancellor Olaf Scholz to improve Germany's relatively low inoculation rate by introducing a controversial coronavirus vaccination mandate.

Some 72% of Germany's population is double vaccinated against the virus and around 43.5% have received a booster shot.

"It's definitely not an option now to somehow continue to navigate until the warmer season, then enjoy the lower incidence rates over the summer ​- and realize in autumn again that the vaccination rate is too low," Russwurm said.

Germany on Thursday morning reported a record 81,417 new infections over the past 24 hours due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Its seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 people jumped to 427.7, quickly approaching the country's all-time high of 452 reached late November.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Miranda Murray and Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
The Independent

Omicron leaves Germany on brink of recession as growth dips

The risk of recession is looming for Germany after Europe’s biggest economy shrank at the end of 2021 and as it faces a bumpy start to this year, with the rapid spread of COVID-19's omicron variant deterring people from shopping and travel and supply bottlenecks holding back manufacturers. Output in Germany fell by between 0.5% and 1% in the fourth quarter, the state statistics agency Destatis said Friday. Forecasts are also shaky for the first three months of 2022, and two straight quarters of falling output would leave Germany in recession, according to one commonly used definition. Germany...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing output unexpectedly falls in December on autos

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Production at U.S. factories unexpectedly fell in December, pulled down by a decline in output at motor vehicle plants amid an ongoing global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output dropped 0.3% last month after increasing 0.6% in November, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Domestic Product#Bdi Industry Association#Omicron#Covid
investing.com

German Economy Heads for Recession After Shrinking Last Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Germany is headed for its second recession of the pandemic after the emergence of the coronavirus’s omicron strain compounded drags on output from supply snarls and the fastest inflation in three decades. Europe’s largest economy shrank by 0.5% to 1% in the final quarter of 2021, according...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

German economy grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunge of 4.6% in 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) -The German economy failed to return to its pre-pandemic size in 2021 as microchip shortages hit production in the car industry and further COVID-19 restrictions slowed down the recovery of Europe’s largest economy, data showed on Friday. Gross domestic product grew 2.7% in 2021 after plunging 4.6%...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
China
forexlive.com

German economy ministry says ongoing supply bottlenecks likely to persist for a while

Inflation upwards trend to weaken noticeably from January. Q4 growth to be subdued due to production difficulties, COVID-19 restrictions. It's funny to se how they are that confident on the inflation outlook when they view that supply bottlenecks are going to persist for much longer. The latter pretty much implies that cost pressures are likely to stay elevated in the new year.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

German economy shrank as much as 1% in final quarter of 2021

Germany's economy contracted by as much as 1% in the final quarter of 2021 as the emergence of the coronavirus's omicron strain added to drags on output from supply snarls and the fastest inflation in three decades. Gross domestic product shrank by between 0.5% and 1% in the three-month period,...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

German Economy Struggles Through Virus And Supply Issues

Germany's economy grew modestly last year, likely shrinking in the final months as the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues held back Europe's industrial powerhouse, official data showed Friday. The 2.7 percent growth figure likely leaves Germany as a European laggard in the recovery from the economic shock of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Be concerned that China is a shadow owner in the US pork industry

The Chinese Communist Party is likely the furthest thing on a consumer's mind while browsing the shelves. That's the way it should be. Farming in the United States should have no ties to a genocidal government. Unfortunately, the agriculture industry does have those links. Smithfield Foods, the largest pork producer in the U.S., is owned by the WH Group. A PBS investigation showed this ownership relationship risks Smithfield Foods having to take marching orders from the Chinese Communist Party.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

UN forecasts lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023

The United Nations forecast lower global economic growth for 2022 and 2023 on Thursday, saying the world is facing new waves of coronavirus infections, persistent labor market challenges, lingering supply chain issues and rising inflationary pressures.The U.N. said that after expanding 5.5% in 2021 -- the highest rate of global economic growth in more than four decades -- the world economy is projected to grow only 4% in 2022 and 3.5% in 2023.Liu Zhenmin, the U.N. undersecretary-general for economic and social affairs, said at a news conference releaseasing the economic report that two years after the start of the...
BUSINESS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fed: Economy growing despite virus

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve said Wednesday that the economy was growing at a modest pace at the end of 2021 but was still being held back by ongoing supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages. In its latest survey of business conditions around the country, the Fed said its 12...
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Boeing Recruiting German Super Hornet Industry Team

Boeing has begun taking the first steps toward establishing an industrial team in Germany to provide support for a planned fleet of F/A-18 Super Hornets and EA-18G Growlers that would replace the country’s Panavia Tornado fleet. The process of issuing requests for information to German companies by... Boeing Recruiting...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy