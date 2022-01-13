Denis Villeneuve Speaks on Possibility of Third 'Dune' Movie

Shortly after publication in 1965, Dune was identified for potential film prospects, and the rights to adapt the novel to film have been held by several producers since 1971. Multiple attempts to make such a film have been made, and it is considered to be a difficult work to adapt to the screen owing to its breadth of content.[4][5] Famously, filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky had acquired the rights in the 1970s to make an extravagant ten-hour adaptation of the book, but the project fell apart. The effort to make the film later was documented in the documentary film Jodorowsky's Dune released in 2013.[6] There have been two separate live-action adaptations released prior to this film; 1984's Dune directed by David Lynch,[7][8] and a 2000 miniseries on the Sci Fi Channel, which was produced by Richard P. Rubinstein, who held the Dune film rights since 1996.[9]

