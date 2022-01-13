ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denis Villeneuve Speaks on Possibility of Third 'Dune' Movie

hypebeast.com
Cover picture for the articleDespite its sequel not even in theaters yet, Dune director Denis Villeneuve has shared that there is a chance for a third film in the franchise. In a recent interview, the filmmaker revealed that he is confident in...

IndieWire

Javier Bardem’s One ‘Dune 2’ Wish Is to ‘Ride a Sandworm’: Denis Villeneuve Wants to ‘Make That Happen’

Javier Bardem had a good day thanks to his Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Best Male Lead for his turn as Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos.” The actor was seen elsewhere last year on the planet Arrakis in Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” as Fremen tribe leader Stilgar. While his screen time was limited in the first film, he’ll definitely play a significant role in the greenlit sequel, “Dune: Part Two,” which is now in pre-production. Following today’s SAG Award nominations announcement, Bardem hopped on the phone with Deadline and revealed his one wish for the upcoming film. “The only thing...
Collider

Watch Mackenzie Davis' Impassioned Praise for Denis Villeneuve's Leadership on 'Blade Runner 2049'

In honor of Station Eleven’s ten-episode run on HBO Max, Mackenzie Davis recently joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night to celebrate the truly exceptional post-apocalyptic miniseries, and also to look back on the past credits that helped her hone her craft. We touched on quite a bit including her first feature film, Breathe In, and the standout AMC series, Halt and Catch Fire, but there was no concluding the conversation without touching on Davis’ experience working with one of the most exciting directors out there, Denis Villeneuve.
Variety

How Films Like ‘Dune’ and ‘King Richard’ Use Fantasy in Storytelling

One thing that Hollywood definitely knows how to do is tell a cinematic fairy tale. Whether cut from real life or a work of fiction, filmmakers have long believed that sometimes a story requires bending reality to take flight. In other instances, storytellers have looked to the real world when searching for inspirational tales that feel almost too good to be true. How do our favorite movies inhabit our dream lives, and do our dream lives create situations that might turn fairy tales into nightmares? How do big-screen legends give voices to our most compelling hopes and fears? “Dune” is an...
hypebeast.com

'Final Destination' To Relaunch on HBO Max With 'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts Producing

Final Destination 6 is headed to HBO Max. The sixth installment in the horror franchise was first announced in 2019, though production was postponed due to the pandemic. Now, HBO Max has employed Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts to produce the upcoming movie for New Line Cinema. Watts’ wife and business partner, Dianne McGunigle, will also produce alongside longtime franchise producers Craig Perry and Sheila Hanahan Taylor.
Raindance

Dune and the Audio History of Cinema

The much-anticipated film version of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic novel Dune has finally landed in the cinemas, and I can genuinely say that it was worth the wait! As opposed to the never-made Dune of Alejandro Jodorowsky and the unappreciated Dune of David Lynch, we were offered a magnificent audio-visual spectacle that tells the exciting story of Paul Atreides in a slower, more elegant fashion.
AOL Corp

Dune coming in 2021 - headline

Shortly after publication in 1965, Dune was identified for potential film prospects, and the rights to adapt the novel to film have been held by several producers since 1971. Multiple attempts to make such a film have been made, and it is considered to be a difficult work to adapt to the screen owing to its breadth of content.[4][5] Famously, filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky had acquired the rights in the 1970s to make an extravagant ten-hour adaptation of the book, but the project fell apart. The effort to make the film later was documented in the documentary film Jodorowsky's Dune released in 2013.[6] There have been two separate live-action adaptations released prior to this film; 1984's Dune directed by David Lynch,[7][8] and a 2000 miniseries on the Sci Fi Channel, which was produced by Richard P. Rubinstein, who held the Dune film rights since 1996.[9]
Hypebae

'Dune' Director Hints Possibility of Third Instalment

Dune: Part 2 won’t be hitting the big screen until 2023, director Denis Villeneuve has revealed that Warner Bros. and Legendary might greenlight the third part of the franchise. If rumors are true, part three will follow the story of Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah. “I think Dune Messiah would...
IndieWire

Ridley Scott Recalls Turning Down Big Disney Project: ‘I Don’t Do Wizard Films’

Ridley Scott has dabbled in many genres throughout his nearly five-decade directing career, from period pieces to science fiction. But while the British filmmaker is constantly expanding his horizons, there is one genre that moviegoers shouldn’t expect him to try any time soon. In a new profile in The Hollywood Reporter, Scott recalls a meeting with Disney after the entertainment giant acquired Fox. Scott had a long history of collaborating with Fox, but Disney wanted to take their partnership in a different direction. And the Oscar winner was not interested. Scott directed some of the most iconic science fiction films of...
sfarchdiocese.org

“Dune,” Dreams and the Messianic Parable

These words are bellowed (albeit not in the English tongue) and thus open the new, highly anticipated film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal science fiction novel, “Dune.”. Considered one of the greatest science fiction stories of all time, “Dune” was a precursor to many of the popular science...
goodhousekeeping.com

Lisa Bonet, 53, Looks the Same Age as Her Daughter Zoë in These No-Makeup Photos

Lisa Bonet will turn 54-years-old this year and yet she somehow looks the same age as her 32-year-old daughter, Zoë. The actress who got famous for her role as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” and “A Different World," she most recently starred in the TV series "Ray Donovan" as Marisol Campos. You likely also know her because of her relationship to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë's dad. But enough about that, back to her ageless complexion.
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
