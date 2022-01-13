ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Gauff says loss to Barty an important lesson to raise game

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cbbDd_0dkTWBSS00

ADELAIDE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - American Coco Gauff said her loss to world number one Ash Barty in last week's Adelaide International 1 WTA tournament was an important lesson on what she needs to do to raise her level ahead of the Australian Open.

Gauff, ranked 19 in the world, took the opening set before Australian Barty rallied to seal a 4-6 7-5 6-1 victory but the 17-year-old said there were plenty of things that she was encouraged by during the defeat.

"That's what I've been trying to work on... taking more positives when I lose, not beat myself up," Gauff said after beating Ana Konjuh 6-3 6-4 in the Adelaide International 2 tournament on Thursday.

"It's never good to lose. I will say if I'm going to lose, that's how I want to, where I had chances, I fought the whole match, I was mentally engaged the whole match.

"She just played better when she needed to. Sometimes that's what happens when you play the number one player in the world. I know I need to raise my level even more. It was a good lesson for me early in the season."

Gauff, who shot to fame as a 15-year-old when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019, said she had to take a step back and look at "all the good things that I've done."

"I think like as a champion, obviously most champions are pretty hard on themselves, but not to the point where you're almost beating yourself up," Gauff added.

"That's where I was making my mistakes and sometimes I even still do. It's important to celebrate your wins. I'm trying to do a better job of celebrating my wins."

Gauff faces China's Wang Qiang in the opening round of the Jan. 17-30 Australian Open.

Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Has Novak Djokovic been deported as Emma Raducanu returns? 2022 Australian Open talking points

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.Here, we pick out five talking points for the tournament.The Djokovic question View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours...
TENNIS
Reuters

Djokovic flies out of Australia after losing court appeal

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic flew out of Australia on Sunday after a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status. The unanimous ruling by a three-judge Federal Court bench dealt...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Coco Gauff
The Independent

Nadal, others on Djokovic saga: 'Bit tired of the situation'

Rafael Nadal s first Grand Slam match in more than seven months is on the horizon, he is coming back from a painful left foot problem that limited him to one tournament over the last half of last season and he got COVID-19 in December.Plenty to talk about, right? This is, after all, the owner of 20 major championships and one of the most significant figures in the history of tennis. His mere presence at an Australian Open pre-tournament news conference Saturday was newsworthy — or, rather, would have been on pretty much any other occasion.Ah, yes, the run-up...
TENNIS
The Independent

Can anybody dethrone Novak and Naomi? 10 players to watch at Australian Open

The first grand slam of the year is quickly upon us and this year’s Australian Open has already made headline news in a different type of court.While the matter involving Novak Djokovic still remains in the air, focus is starting to switch on the action at Melbourne Park.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 10 players, from the men’s and women’s game, who will be eyeing a standout tournament.Novak DjokovicI’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that....
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simon Cameron#Adelaide#American
The Independent

Novak Djokovic: World reacts to Australia cancelling tennis star’s visa

Novak Djokovic continues to dominate the headlines in sport and beyond, as his quest to feature at the Australian Open encompasses the courts, government figures, leading faces from within tennis and, presumably, science.The world No1 has had his visa to enter the country revoked once more, just days after winning his initial appeal and starting to practice out on the court.Djokovic’s team of lawyers have labelled the decision as “patently irrational” and submitted an injunction to block him being deported from the country, also calling for a quick hearing to sort the saga once and for all.Another legal bid...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal: Australian Open is much more important than any player

The Australian Open is more important than a single player and will be a great tournament “with or without” Novak Djokovic according to Rafael Nadal The Spaniard has made it clear on a number of occasions that he disagrees with Djokovic’s resistance to Covid-19 vaccination and the degree to which his ongoing visa battle has overshadowed the tournament is clearly a frustration to many.Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference, Nadal said: “It’s very clear that Novak Djokovic is one of the best players of the history, without a doubt. But there is no one player in history that’s more...
TENNIS
AFP

Australian Open players tire of Djokovic saga - 'no one' bigger than event

Players at the Australian Open were on Saturday growing tired of the Novak Djokovic visa saga overshadowing the opening Grand Slam of the year with Rafael Nadal declaring no one was bigger than the tournament. World number one Djokovic has again been detained in Australia after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared he was a threat to the public. He is facing deportation with his chances of defending his men's title at Melbourne Park looking increasingly slim. His lawyers are battling to keep him in the country in a controversy that has dragged on for over a week.
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu thriving on pressure as she spearheads Australian Open challenge

The newest grand slam champion in the women’s game will spearhead Britain’s bid for success at the Australian Open.Emma Raducanu is seeded 17th in Melbourne with the British number one set to play in her first major tournament since her incredible US Open success.A whirlwind six months saw the Bromley teenager come from out of nowhere to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon before stunning the tennis world at Flushing Meadows and scooping the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award into the bargain.It is scarcely believable that in WTA terms Raducanu is still a rookie, about to embark on...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Andy Murray fights back to reach first ATP Tour final since 2019

Andy Murray reached his first ATP Tour final for more than two years with a three-set win over giant American Reilly Opelka at the Sydney Tennis Classic.The Scot has said for several months that a deep run at a tournament was not far away and he has made good on that this week with his best string of results since he won his last title in Antwerp in 2019.He was frustrated to lose the opening set against 6ft 11in Opelka having fought back from 1-5 in the tie-break but he kept pressing on his opponent’s serve and got his reward...
TENNIS
WKBN

Tennis legend faces deportation ahead of major event

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said Friday he used his ministerial discretion to cancel the 34-year-old Serb’s visa on public interest grounds — just three days before play begins at the Australian Open, where Djokovic has won a record nine of his 20 Grand Slam titles.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘This is an embarrassment’: Dan Evans launches into furious tirade over opponent’s timeout

Dan Evans launched into a furious tirade after Aslan Karatsev left the court for a lengthy bathroom break during the deciding set of their semi-final at the Sydney Tennis Classic. The British No 1, who eventually lost 6-3 6-7 6-3, was broken in the first game of the third set when Karatsev left the court. ATP policy states that players are permitted a maximum of three minutes for a toilet break and an additional two minutes if they are changing their attire. But after becoming increasingly frustrated by the delay, Evans launched into an angry tirade and began remonstrating...
TENNIS
WREG

How Djokovic bends his mind to succeed

To his critics, Novak Djokovic has been cavalier and reckless in the face of a deadly pandemic. But students of the tennis star’s game note that bending reality has been a secret to his success, until now. The dizzying saga playing out in Australia over Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated against the coronavirus has cemented his image as the […]
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic saga in Australia not good for anyone, says Andy Murray

Andy Murray has labelled Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia “a s***show”.One of the most extraordinary episodes in tennis history ended with the Federal Court of Australia upholding the decision of the country’s Immigration Minister to cancel Djokovic’s visa for a second time.The nine-time Australian Open champion found himself in a fight with the government from the moment he landed in Melbourne last week as a political storm raged over an exemption allowing him into the country despite being unvaccinated against coronavirus.Now he is heading home, leaving the rest of the players and the tournament to try to bring the focus...
TENNIS
The Independent

Andy Murray foiled in Sydney title bid as Aslan Karatsev roars to victory

Andy Murray’s bid for a first title in more than two years ended with defeat by Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in the final of the Sydney Tennis Classic.The Scot put together his best week since claiming his 46th career title in Antwerp in October 2019 but he found himself outmuscled by the blistering power of Karatsev.The top seed thumped winners from all parts of the court and wrapped up a 6-3 6-3 victory for his third title on the ATP Tour.A *stunning* performance 🤯Championship point as @AsKaratsev defeats Murray in Sydney! pic.twitter.com/0ofkiq0D3u— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 15, 2022Karatsev was one of...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic bid for tennis history over for now - and perhaps forever

Novak Djokovic has never hidden his craving to be remembered as the greatest men's tennis player of all time, but his chance to make Grand Slam history is over for now -- and perhaps indefinitely. The Serbian world number one had been the overwhelming favourite to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open, and in doing so become the first man to clinch 21 Grand Slam crowns. But his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and imminent deportation from Australia after losing his court fight Sunday has halted him in his tracks and thrown huge question marks over the rest of his season, and perhaps even beyond. His long-held number one spot could also come under threat.
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy