TransUnion Africa Appoints Former Copia and Safaricom Executive as New CEO

Pomicell, a revolutionary global AI SaaS platform for Medical research and personalized medicine, announces and welcomes Mr. Gabriel Shachor as CEO effective immediately. Mr. Shachor has over 30 years experience in founding and leading technological ventures from concept through defining vision and strategy, building the team and organization finances through his extensive experience in technological product development, production, developing the new product markets with global sales worth millions of dollars. Mr. Shachor brings to the company outstanding entrepreneurial and management capabilities in both small and large-scale organizations, as well as a thorough understanding of technologies and excellent interpersonal relations, which motivate the team towards achieving objectives.

