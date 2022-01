TOLEDO, Ohio — To help support those nurses and other health care staff, National Guard members have been deployed to hospitals across Ohio, including Toledo. "We got the call that we were being activated and we reported the next day," Spc. Micah Thorp said. He came to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center Dec. 22, spending the holidays away from his family in Greenville, Ohio.

