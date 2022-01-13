ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Video of Ghostly Full-Body Apparition in MO State Penitentiary

By Doc Holliday
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I was born a skeptic. Weird lights and/or sounds during ghost investigations don't impress me. However, show me a full-body apparition and you have my undivided attention and that's exactly what I found during an investigation of the old Missouri State Penitentiary. I'm gonna confess that I went...

khmoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Louisiana, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch Bald Eagles Cruise Down the Mississippi River on Ice Blocks

If you're a bald eagle, what do you do in winter? Answer: anything you dang well please. That includes cruising down the Mississippi River on ice blocks if you so choose. This is another one of those moments that isn't completely new, but it's new to me. I just found it and saw in the comments that it was featured on national news channels a couple years ago. I fully understand why.
HANNIBAL, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Here’s Your Chance to Live in a Castle-Like Home in Missouri

If you've ever wanted to live like a king and queen in a castle I found an affordable one for you in Missouri. Listed for $489,900 in St. Louis Missouri, this castle-like home has both a modern feel to it, but on the outside, it's all castle. It even has a room off to the side that looks like a tower to put all those princesses in to be rescued by her prince. Ok, I really need to stop watching Disney movies.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apparition#Ghost Hunters
1070 KHMO-AM

Jailhouse Turned B&B Is Now Best Rated Place to Stay in Illinois

The best-rated B&B in Illinois was once a jailhouse, and now is a luxurious B&B for a weekend getaway. Known now as the Jail Hill Inn, this once jailhouse located in Galena, Illinois is now one of the best-rated B&Bs to stay at in the state. We all know how fantastic Galena is for a quick getaway for the weekend or a girl's trip, but to stay at a jailhouse inn is like the topping on a cake.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
1070 KHMO-AM

Two Mysterious Towers in Missouri Are the Largest in the World

If you have ever been to the College Hill neighborhood in St. Louis you probably have seen these two large mysterious towers. Have you ever wondered what they were used for?. This House, a YouTube Channel that I love to follow, explains what exactly are these two twoers and how much history they have to the city of St. Louis. The two towers are so tall that you can see the entire neighborhood from each of the towers, and get a really nice view of the whole neighborhood. These two towers were built to be standpipe water towers to make the City of St. Louis the only American city to have such elaborate structures.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois has two of the top 20 hospitals in the United States

Over 5,000 hospitals nationwide were evaluated for this list but only 20 made the list of the Best Hospitals in 2021-2022, and two of them are here in the Land of Lincoln. According to usnew.com's ranking of the Best Hospitals 2021-2022 two of the top 20 best hospitals in the country are located in Illinois (well Chicago to be exact). Rush University Medical Center came in at number 19 on the list, with a top 3 ranking in Neurology & Neurosurgery, along with being ranked 6th overall for Orthopedics. The other Chicago hospital to make the list is Northwestern Memorial Hospital that comes in at number 10 on the list, being ranked 6th overall for Cancer, and 8th overall in Geriatrics.
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Sideshow Museum is a Missouri Attraction That You Must See

I have never heard of this museum, but if you love the odd, strange, and fascinating then this is for you. The museum is filled with rare sideshow oddities for shows that once were. You can see attractions like weird animals found throughout the country, anatomical wonders, and just strange things. Much like a Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum in Branson. This sideshow museum is the largest in the state and sits right on Route 66 in St. Robert, Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Dachshund Carried a Mile Away by Owl, Survives

If you don't believe that owls are strong, wait till you hear about what just happened to a Missouri dachshund. Fortunately, this flying dog story has a happy ending. KMOX in St. Louis shared the story of a Union, Missouri family. I first saw this story shared on the Missouri sub-Reddit page. They say that Bruce Hareford saw something fly above his car and then drop something. That something was a lost dachshund named Fiona. Bruce rescued the dog which survived the drop by the owl and eventually connected with the owner, Natalie Pollock, after he shared the dog's information on his Facebook page.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Did you know Illinois has more parks than 43 other states?

When it comes to parks there are very few states that have more than the Land of Lincoln, Illinois is a leader when it comes to parks for its people. According to playgroudequpiment.com, the Land of Lincoln has the 7th most parks of any state in the country, with 142 parks statewide. Illinois' 142 parks rank behind only California in 1st with 270 parks followed by New York with 215, Washington with 212, Oregon with 195, Florida with 191, and Massachusetts with 154. Another stat that shows Illinois' commitment to parks, and park space is that 1.39% of the total land in Illinois is covered with state and national park space. That 1.39% may not seem like a ton but the highest percentage is Hawaii at 9.41% and when you compare Illinois to its neighbors, Iowa sits at .21% and Missouri at .34%. To see the full diagram of stats on states and their parks click here!
ILLINOIS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy