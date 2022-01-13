Video of Ghostly Full-Body Apparition in MO State Penitentiary

If you have ever been to the College Hill neighborhood in St. Louis you probably have seen these two large mysterious towers. Have you ever wondered what they were used for?. This House, a YouTube Channel that I love to follow, explains what exactly are these two twoers and how much history they have to the city of St. Louis. The two towers are so tall that you can see the entire neighborhood from each of the towers, and get a really nice view of the whole neighborhood. These two towers were built to be standpipe water towers to make the City of St. Louis the only American city to have such elaborate structures.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO