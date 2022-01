A surge in electric car sales may require major changes in how tourists travel across the country, according to the Irish tourism industry.Officials have begun planning for a rapid growth in electric cars in the years to come, as climate change ushers in changes to how visitors explore Ireland.Failte Ireland, the state tourism agency, is planning to have completed a study of the country’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure by the end of June as it attempts to prepare for a growth in “sustainable car touring”.A spokesperson for Failte Ireland confirmed to PA news agency that it has started to plan...

WORLD ・ 11 HOURS AGO