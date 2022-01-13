Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Paul Heath
Hollywood News
 8 days ago

The Independent

‘Unparalleled threats’: Anti-vaxxer movement threatens a new wave of extremism

In Germany, security agencies foiled a plot to assassinate Michael Kretschmer, the pro-vaccine governor of Saxony. In Italy, Antonella Viola, a prominent immunology expert, was given protection after receiving a bullet and a letter threatening her life. In the Netherlands, senior politician Sigrid Kaag’s home was attacked by an anti-vaxxer carrying a flaming torch. And in the UK, the militant anti-vaccine group Alpha Men Assemble (AMA) is reportedly plotting to target the police, vaccination centres and schools.Intelligence agencies fear the increasing threats and violent marches could start a new wave of extremism across Europe as mandatory vaccines and...
TMZ.com

Meat Loaf Dead at 74 from COVID

Meat Loaf -- the singer with some monstrous hits -- has died at the age of 74. The singer's manager, Michael Greene, confirmed Meat Loaf died Thursday night. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... he was supposed to attend a business dinner earlier this week for a show he's working on -- "I'd Do Anything for Love" -- but the dinner was canceled because he became seriously ill with COVID. Sources tell us that condition quickly became critical.
Reality Tea

Jennie Nguyen Responds To Backlash After Controversial Facebook Posts Resurface

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are always full of surprises, but this one is shocking for all the wrong reasons. The newest cast member, Jennie Nguyen, faces major backlash after a series of Facebook posts from 2020 resurfaced this week. As Page Six reported, Jennie shared a series of anti-Black memes with phrases […] The post Jennie Nguyen Responds To Backlash After Controversial Facebook Posts Resurface appeared first on Reality Tea.
AFP

'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dead at 74

US singer Meat Loaf, famous for his "Bat Out of Hell" rock anthem, has died aged 74, after a career in which he sold more than 100 million albums and appeared in scores of movies. His 1977 "Bat out of Hell" album, which reportedly sold some 43 million copies, is one of the highest-selling ever.
chronicle99.com

US Mothers Are Eligible For $1,000 Monthly Payments: Check Details

Some mothers in New York City will receive $1,000 per month under a new government program. The women expecting children or having infants will receive $500 to $1,000 each month for the next three years. CNBC reports 100 mothers received the benefits in July last year. The reports say that half were black and nearly half were Latinx. The government will select 500 eligible mothers in April; the selection will be made in East Harlem in Manhattan and Central and South Bronx.
The Independent

Voices: As a Muslim Hebrew teacher, the Texas synagogue hostage attack made me anxious and sad

The Jewish community in Texas is still reeling from the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue hostage situation, which hit headlines around the world over the weekend and early this week. The identity of the perpetrator has been disclosed by the FBI. British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn in the UK was shot dead after a standoff with police. Two teenagers have been arrested in Manchester in connection with the attack.While this particular incident has captured the attention of the world, it’s not even an isolated incident. Just last October, a right-wing extremist, Franklin Barrett Sechriest, set a fire in...
KREX

Walmart to offer cryptocurrency, NFTs, filings show

Walmart is heading into the metaverse. The retail giant filed several trademarks in recent weeks that suggest it will soon begin selling virtual goods from toys to electronics as well as introducing a cryptocurrency and the opportunity to buy and sell nonfungible tokens.
The Independent

Psychiatrist on Norway mass killer: 'You cannot trust him'

A psychiatrist who has observed a Norwegian far-right extremist who killed 77 people in 2011 and is seeking an early release from prison said Wednesday that Anders Behring Breivik “has the same diagnosis that he has had all along.”Breivik is serving Norway’s maximum 21-year sentence for setting off a bomb in Oslo’s government district and carrying out a shooting massacre at a summer camp for left-wing youth activists. Under Norwegian law, he was eligible for his first parole hearing after 10 years.The hearing started Tuesday at the high-security prison in Skien, south of Oslo Psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist said...
Chattanooga Daily News

The girl with rare disorder, who inspired the entire world by talking openly about her life, dies at the age of 15

The 15-year-old inspired an entire world by talking openly about her life with Early-Aging Disorder and became an internet sensation and superstar through social media. Now, her family delivers the sad news that the girl has passed away at age 15. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it,” her family said in a statement posted on Instagram.
