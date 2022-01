Netherlands-based stockbroker BUX has offered users of its investment app the chance to invest in crypto, as it looks to expand investment options, according to AltFi. BUX Zero customers in the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, and Spain will be able to invest in a selection of more than 20 cryptocurrencies in addition to stocks and ETFs on the app. They will be able to invest in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

