Arsenal report: Gunners to sign Arthur Melo in coming days

By Mark White
fourfourtwo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal have turned to Juventus star Arthur Melo in their search for midfield reinforcement and are in advanced talks to bring him to the Emirates Stadium. Multiple reports are saying that the Brazilian...

Tribal Football

Juventus midfielder Arthur to jet to London for Arsenal signing

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is ready to join Arsenal NEXT WEEK. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the 25-year-old, and has been keeping tabs on him over the last few seasons. The Sun says Juventus are happy for the Brazilian to leave, but want to sign a...
Telegraph

Arsenal waiting for Juventus to green light Arthur Melo loan deal

Arsenal are waiting on Juventus to approve their loan move for Arthur Melo as Mikel Arteta attempts to address the growing midfield shortage in his squad. Arsenal are in advanced talks with Juventus over a six-month loan deal for Arthur, but the Italian giants want to sign a replacement before allowing the Brazilian to leave for England.
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal result: Player ratings as Gunners survive Granit Xhaka’s red card

Arsenal defended valiantly with ten men to earn themselves a draw against Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Granit Xhaka’s early red card left Arsenal to battle through the remainder of the game a man down and the north London side immediately resorted to attempting to shut up shop.Despite their command of the ball, boasting almost 80% of possession, Liverpool struggled to fashion clear-cut opportunities with their best chance falling to Takumi Minamino at the death as he blazed over the bar from close range. Arsenal’s players celebrated at full-time after a valiant clean sheet that leaves...
Person
Arthur Melo
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
The Independent

Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson should stay at Manchester United, says Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick would prefer to keep both Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek at Manchester United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite their desire for regular first-team football.Neither Van de Beek or Henderson have started a Premier League game for United this season, having been left on the sidelines by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his interim successor Rangnick.The pair have made their feelings known to the United manager but have so far failed to secure a move away from Old Trafford, with Rangnick reluctant to let either go.Rangnick is having to contend with a...
The Independent

Manchester United’s best hope of a top four finish? This is a slow Champions League race

You would think that after signing the Champions League’s all-time leading goalscorer, a four-time winner with Real Madrid and a 21-year-old prodigy who has played in its knockout stages twice already, Manchester United would be well on their way to achieving a top-four finish by now. If only it were so simple.This season was supposed to see the first serious title challenge at Old Trafford. It has instead resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure, a bloated and unsettled squad, and the appointment of an interim manager who now has about four months to turn results around and meet the minimum...
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
Sporting News

Liverpool vs. Arsenal result: Woeful Reds locked down by 10-man Arsenal in Carabao Cup semifinal first leg

After Granit Xhaka's moment of madness inside the opening half-hour reduced Arsenal to 10 men, it felt like Anfield was ready to explode at any moment. Arsenal produced nothing short of a gutsy team effort to hold a Liverpool side devoid of ideas scoreless and send the EFL Cup semifinal back to the Emirates with a 0-0 scoreline and the matchup very much in the balance. The Gunners could very well have capitulated once Xhaka was sent to the showers and Cedric withdrawn with an injury, but instead Mikel Arteta orchestrated a masterpiece, as Ben White led the monumental defensive effort while Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli added flair.
The Independent

Arsenal ask Premier League to postpone north London derby against Tottenham

Arsenal have submitted a formal request to the Premier League asking to postpone their north London derby fixture against Tottenham on Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side are suffering from several absences due to a Covid outbreak, injuries and players being away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Premier League confirmed the request had been lodged in a statement released on Friday evening and said they will take a final decision on Saturday.“The Premier League has received a postponement request from Arsenal FC relating to their away match against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30pm...
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick wants Manchester United players to hold each other to account

Ralf Rangnick has encouraged Manchester United’s players to hold each other to account after Cristiano Ronaldo warned their poor season will continue if their mentality does not improve.Having edged past Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup third round on Monday, the sides will go toe-to-toe once again in the Premier League on Saturday evening.United enter the weekend seventh in the standings after things unravelled following a positive summer in which Jadon Sancho Raphael Varane and Ronaldo arrived.The latter this week said they need to start afresh in 2022 and warned “it will be a nightmare” if they do...
The Independent

Wolves survive late Southampton fightback to maintain European bid with home win

Wolves survived a late Southampton fightback to maintain their European push.Raul Jimenez’s penalty, Conor Coady’s first Molineux goal for six years and Adama Traore’s injury-time effort earned a 3-1 win.James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick pulled a goal back for the Saints and Romain Perraud hit the bar just before Traore sealed victory for the hosts.Bruno Lage’s side were not at their vibrant best but it was enough to squeeze past the Saints to sit eighth in the Premier League.They are just two points adrift of the top six while mid-table Southampton slipped to a seventh defeat of the season.There was little...
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea report: Blues could sensationally hijack Arsenal move for Dusan Vlahovic

Chelsea could have Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz and Dusan Vlahovic to choose from up front next season. That's the suggestion from TuttoMercatoWeb, who say that the Fiorentina forward – who's currently locked in a transfer saga with the Blues' rivals, Arsenal – could be destined for another corner of London, since he's more interested in playing for the European champions than the Gunners.
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Antonio Conte set to offload misfit midfielder to Juventus

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will look to flog misfit midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this January, with Juventus linked with a move for the French playmaker. That is according to British outlet The Mirror, who believe Conte is desperate to raise the funds needed to overhaul a stuttering squad. Ndombele remains Spurs' record signing at £63m, but Conte is losing patience with a player who doesn't fit into his preferred 3-4-3 system. It is thought that Conte feels the 25-year-old is talented but lacks the discipline to work as part of a midfield pair.
