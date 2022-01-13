ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Please Enable JavaScript

By Tom Walsh
Hollywood News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWww.thehollywoodnews.com is using a security service for protection...

www.thehollywoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Unparalleled threats’: Anti-vaxxer movement threatens a new wave of extremism

In Germany, security agencies foiled a plot to assassinate Michael Kretschmer, the pro-vaccine governor of Saxony. In Italy, Antonella Viola, a prominent immunology expert, was given protection after receiving a bullet and a letter threatening her life. In the Netherlands, senior politician Sigrid Kaag’s home was attacked by an anti-vaxxer carrying a flaming torch. And in the UK, the militant anti-vaccine group Alpha Men Assemble (AMA) is reportedly plotting to target the police, vaccination centres and schools.Intelligence agencies fear the increasing threats and violent marches could start a new wave of extremism across Europe as mandatory vaccines and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Meat Loaf Dead at 74 from COVID

Meat Loaf -- the singer with some monstrous hits -- has died at the age of 74. The singer's manager, Michael Greene, confirmed Meat Loaf died Thursday night. Sources with knowledge tell TMZ ... he was supposed to attend a business dinner earlier this week for a show he's working on -- "I'd Do Anything for Love" -- but the dinner was canceled because he became seriously ill with COVID. Sources tell us that condition quickly became critical.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reality Tea

Jennie Nguyen Responds To Backlash After Controversial Facebook Posts Resurface

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are always full of surprises, but this one is shocking for all the wrong reasons. The newest cast member, Jennie Nguyen, faces major backlash after a series of Facebook posts from 2020 resurfaced this week. As Page Six reported, Jennie shared a series of anti-Black memes with phrases […] The post Jennie Nguyen Responds To Backlash After Controversial Facebook Posts Resurface appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Tv Series#Javascript
AFP

'Bat Out of Hell' singer Meat Loaf dead at 74

US singer Meat Loaf, famous for his "Bat Out of Hell" rock anthem, has died aged 74, after a career in which he sold more than 100 million albums and appeared in scores of movies. His 1977 "Bat out of Hell" album, which reportedly sold some 43 million copies, is one of the highest-selling ever.
Variety

‘WarHunt’ Review: Witchcraft Threatens U.S. Soldiers Behind Enemy Lines in This War-Horror Mash-Up

During his 1980s and ’90s heyday as a frightfully prolific star of blood-and-thunder direct-to-video fare, Wings Hauser once aptly described his target audience as “the microwave-burrito guys at 2 a.m. with a beer in their hands” — and, presumably, a VCR remote switch nearby. Nowadays, that audience can digitally stream their B-movies of choice. But while the favored cuisine of these undiscriminating customers might have changed, the cinematic product they consume remains pretty much the same, albeit enhanced by better production values and, with all due respect to Mr. Hauser, superior star power. All of which brings us to “WarHunt,” a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV Shows
The Independent

Voices: As a Muslim Hebrew teacher, the Texas synagogue hostage attack made me anxious and sad

The Jewish community in Texas is still reeling from the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue hostage situation, which hit headlines around the world over the weekend and early this week. The identity of the perpetrator has been disclosed by the FBI. British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn in the UK was shot dead after a standoff with police. Two teenagers have been arrested in Manchester in connection with the attack.While this particular incident has captured the attention of the world, it’s not even an isolated incident. Just last October, a right-wing extremist, Franklin Barrett Sechriest, set a fire in...
RELIGION
The Guardian

It’s not just Johnson: the whole culture that cheered him on needs booting out

On the last Sunday before the 2019 general election, the Sunday Times cast its vote. “Mr Johnson is regarded with some suspicion by voters,” its editorial admitted. “He has an on-off relationship with the truth,” often preferred “bluster to grasp of detail”, and had a “colourful private life more typical of a French president”. Nonetheless, the paper urged its readers to put a liar, a bullshitter and a renowned moral incontinent in charge of the country. In making this argument, it was joined by the vast majority of national newspapers, and by the end of that week they got their wish.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ecstatic Happy Valley fans react to first look at series 3

Happy Valley fans are reacting with delight to a first look at Sarah Lancashire filming the third and final series of the show.Production of Happy Valley started this week after being off air for six years following the conclusion of the second series, which premiered in 2016.The picture released by the BBC features Lancashire as the no-nonsense Sergeant Cawood standing in front of a police van.Fans of the hit show, the last season of which was watched by over nine million people, are ecstatic to see Happy Valley returning.One fan tweeted “fantastic news” while another Twitter user wrote: “Love...
TV SERIES
Variety

New Zealand to Build Digital Screen Campus at Christchurch (EXCLUSIVE)

The Christchurch, New Zealand-based University of Canterbury is to build a Digital Screen Campus, developing skills and talents necessary for a more converged media future. The development is expected to be the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere. It will be constructed over 14 hectares (35 acres) and involve a $65 million (NZ$97 million) investment from the university itself. The aim of the new DSC is to add skills in film production, game development and the metaverse to the country’s abundant filming locations, generous production incentives and award-winning craft personnel in traditional sectors. The University of Canterbury expects to welcome the...
AUSTRALIA
Variety

‘Emergency’ Review: A Witty College Satire of Racial Discord Meets…a Very ’80s Situation

“Emergency” starts out fast, loose, and boisterously nasty, with two buddies at the relatively upscale Buchanan University doing that thing that buddies do best: giving each other shit just for being who they are. Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins), in his button-down shirts, with a quick tongue but a tendency to gawk, is a straight-A straight arrow who’s invested in his studies. His parents are doctors (and rather stern African immigrants), and as he works on his senior thesis, which involves bacteria specimens, he’s doing all he can to live up to their highly disciplined dreams for him. He’s a geek,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Lord of the Rings’ Amazon Series Reveals Full Title in New Video

The “Lord of the Rings” series at Amazon has unveiled its full title in a new video. In the video (see below), molten metal is seen filling in grooves in a piece of wood while a woman’s voice says, “Three rings for the Elven kings under the sky. Seven for the dwarf lords in their halls of stone. Nine for mortal men, doomed to die. One for the dark lord on his dark throne in the land of Mordor where the shadows lie.” The full title is then revealed — “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” It had previously...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ to Chronicle Sauron’s Rise, Reveals Title

Amazon’s mysterious The Lord of the Rings TV series has revealed its title and new storyline details. The eagerly anticipated, multi-season drama is called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. As the name suggests, the story follows the forging of the original rings of power that allowed Sauron to spread darkness across Middle Earth. “This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy