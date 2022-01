All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. Across all team sports, the best team is the one where you can’t single out the “best” player. A well-rounded, cohesive group has always been what drives championship caliber teams and that’s exactly what Wilson girls’ water polo has this season. The team celebrated Senior Day on Wednesday at the Belmont with a 21-1 victory over Lakewood to start league play, looking poised to make another championship run.

LAKEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO