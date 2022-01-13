New featurette for upcoming murder-mystery ‘Death On The Nile’

"When you have money, no one is ever really your friend." 20th Century Studios has released another new 60-second official trailer for Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile movie. This is the Murder on the Orient Express sequel bringing back detective Hercule Poirot to solve yet another peculiar murder mystery. The latest trailer dropped a few months ago ahead of its February release this year. While on vacation in Egypt on a river boat on the Nile, Hercule Poirot must investigate the murder of a young heiress. Death on the Nile reunites the filmmaking team behind Orient Express, and stars Kenneth Branagh as the iconic Hercule Poirot; he also directed the film. Joined by an all-star cast of suspects: Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, Rose Leslie, Letitia Wright. As much as we all enjoy more mysteries, this one looks quite forgettable. It looks great, but the rest of the movie doesn't seem exciting. Or does it…?
Comments / 0