New featurette for upcoming murder-mystery ‘Death On The Nile’

If you’re like me, you love a good thriller. Something about trying to solve the crime before a detective in the movie can, makes it feel like a game. Yes, I liked 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express remake. It’s an old story from Agatha Christie, but I suppose you should begin the stories of Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) with that film. And, fortunately, the film did well enough that we’re about to be treated to another story featuring Poirot; Death on the Nile. Last time we were trapped on a train, and this time we’re trapped on a boat. That sounds like I’m not excited, but that’s the problem with tone and text. I’m incredibly excited! Not even Letitia Wright’s (Black Panther) involvement can sully my enthusiasm for this. There’s an excellent cast of names you’re sure to recognize, and it’s the first big thriller of this new year. Have a look.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO