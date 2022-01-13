Wood Group to sell environment unit as core earnings fall

First interim dividend - exchange rate and Irish dividend withholding tax. 14 January 2022 - Experian plc, the global information services company, hereby notifies the market that, further to the announcement on 17 November 2021 of a first interim dividend of 16.0 US cents per ordinary share payable on 4 February 2022 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 7 January 2022, the exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payment from US dollars to sterling pounds, for those shareholders who did not elect by 7 January 2022 to receive payment in US dollars, will be £1 = $1.36835. Accordingly, the sterling amount of dividend payable on 4 February 2022 to such shareholders will be approximately 11.69291 pence per share.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO