Wood Group to sell environment unit as core earnings fall

By Frank Prenesti
ShareCast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsulting and engineering company John Wood Group on Thursday reported a fall in core profit and said it was selling its built environment division after a review. Adjusted core profits of around $550m - $560m, were down 9% on a like-for-like basis, with...

www.sharecast.com

American Banker

Citi to sell Southeast Asian units to UOB Group for $3.6 billion

Citigroup has agreed to sell consumer-banking businesses in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam to United Overseas Bank Ltd. for about $3.6 billion as Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser continues her push to simplify the New York-based bank. Singapore-based UOB will pay Citigroup a cash consideration for the net assets of...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

JPMorgan puts Royal Mail on 'Negative Catalyst Watch', shares slump

"While we don’t expect a disappointment on revenue, this will be supported by Covid testing and so will reverse over time," JPM said. "We also believe there have been various operational issues in the UK business, and expect these to result in higher cost, putting at risk the group’s previous £500m UKPIL operating profit guidance."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

SmartSpace set to end year in line with market forecasts

Workplace and commercial building space management software company SmartSpace Software said in a trading update on Friday that it had been progressing its objective to build a high-growth software-as-a-service (SaaS) business, with “strong” recurring revenues. 1,159.87. 17:18 14/01/22. 2,064.63. 17:25 14/01/22. -1.23%. -25.80. The AIM-traded firm said that...
SOFTWARE
ShareCast

Foxtons sells D&G sales business to CEO James Evans

Foxtons said on Friday that it was selling the sales business of Douglas & Gordon to its current chief executive officer James Evans for a nominal consideration less than a year after buying it for £15.5m. 4,256.59. 17:18 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 7,395.54. 17:25 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 3,001.09. 17:25 14/01/22.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Citizens Financial Group

In the current session, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is trading at $55.92, after a 0.39% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 23.01%, and in the past year, by 36.96%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Experian lifts guidance as Q3 revenues rise

The company on Friday said it now expects annual revenue to grow between 16% - 17%, compared with an earlier forecast of a 15% - 17% increase. Experian’s North American business reported total revenue growth of 16%, while its Latin American was up 21% and UK & Ireland rose 8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Universe Group

Subject to completion of the scheme of arrangement in relation to the cash offer for Universe Group (UK, constituent) by Inform Information Systems (non-constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at [email protected] or call:. This information...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

First interim dividend

First interim dividend - exchange rate and Irish dividend withholding tax. 14 January 2022 - Experian plc, the global information services company, hereby notifies the market that, further to the announcement on 17 November 2021 of a first interim dividend of 16.0 US cents per ordinary share payable on 4 February 2022 to shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 7 January 2022, the exchange rate to be used to convert the dividend payment from US dollars to sterling pounds, for those shareholders who did not elect by 7 January 2022 to receive payment in US dollars, will be £1 = $1.36835. Accordingly, the sterling amount of dividend payable on 4 February 2022 to such shareholders will be approximately 11.69291 pence per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 14th January 2022 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 36,100 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 897.514 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Cineworld generates positive cash flow in Q4

Theatre operator Cineworld said on Friday that it had successfully generated positive cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021 thanks to steady growth in performances and attendances over the period. 22,743.35. 17:25 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,280.34. 17:25 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 4,256.59. 17:18 14/01/22. n/a. n/a. 7,828.41. 17:25 14/01/22. -0.95%
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC. (the "Company") TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES. The Company announces that on 14 January 2022 the Company purchased...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 13 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 34,500 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,086.174 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,539,471 Ordinary shares, and there...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - December 2021

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78) TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of December 2021. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:. For further information, please contact:. Numis Securities Limited:. Nathan...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Card Factory tumbles as it warns over inflationary headwinds

Greeting card retailer Card Factory tumbled on Thursday after it warned over the impact of "significant" inflationary headwinds on EBITDA margins and said 2023 profit would come in lower than previously expected. 4,262.27. 16:10 13/01/22. n/a. n/a. 7,438.59. 16:10 13/01/22. n/a. n/a. 2,960.32. 16:10 13/01/22. -1.00%. -29.82. The company said...
RETAIL
ShareCast

Bakkavor FY trading performance strong despite 'unprecedented challenges'

Food manufacturer Bakkavor said on Thursday that it had delivered "a robust financial performance" across all its regions during 2021 despite "unprecedented challenges" in the form of supply chain constraints, labour shortages and cost inflation. 7,065.41. 17:25 14/01/22. 0.13%. 4,256.59. 17:18 14/01/22. 7,395.54. 17:25 14/01/22. Bakkavor stated full-year reported revenues...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i. 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

