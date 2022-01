When Target CEO Brian Cornell rolled out a store-centered business approach in 2017, the response from analysts and press was less than warm. “It was a pretty cold reaction,” recalled Cornell during a Sunday fireside chat at NRF’s Big Show. (Cornell was one of the few executives from Target to attend the show in person, after the company scaled back its presence amid Omicron concerns.) Around 2017, widespread talk of a “retail apocalypse” for brick-and-mortar made a store-focused approach a departure from from the norm. Target’s new plan included a multibillion-dollar investment into store remodels, opening new stores in urban centers such...

RETAIL ・ 6 HOURS AGO