Rates spark: Confirming swifter tightening

US rates should once again set the tone in global fixed-income markets. We’re expecting rates markets to remain in a holding pattern, with 10Y Treasuries below 2% and 10Y Bund below 0%, going into this afternoon’s Powell re-nomination hearing. There is no doubt about cross-party support for a second four-year term, but the prospect for abrupt policy tightening is keeping investors up at night. The first task will be for markets to gauge how aggressive the Fed will be in its tightening process. The opening statement released late yesterday contains no surprise, but pointed questions by senators on the Fed's inflation surprise, and response, should see Powell under pressure to describe its strategy in more details.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO