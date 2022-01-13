ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rates spark: Confirming swifter tightening

By ING Global Economics Team
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article7% US inflation confirms swifter action by the Fed, but focus should shift to the balance sheet, bringing the long-end into play again. As policies shift we don't think we have seen the end of higher rates yet, also in EUR where seasonally high issuance adds to the pressure. Periphery spreads...

www.fxstreet.com

AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lael Brainard
FXStreet.com

Rates spark: A breather on the way up?

Rates have been bouncing back after this week's key events and data. Some are seeing value again, eyeing also geopolitical risks. In the background though lurks the Fed's desire for a steeper curve to provide it with more leeway to ratchet up key rates. The ECB lags behind, but the discussion is already shifting toward more persistent price pressures.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Monetary Policy Tightening Focus

Today is the last day that the Fed can send any signals ahead of the January meeting, as the blackout period starts tomorrow. With the Fed signalling increasing support for a March rate hike and the beginning of quantitative tightening later this year, we are not sure we will hear any significant new signals from the Fed today.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BOK’s Lee: Reaching policy rate of 1.5% still can't be viewed as 'tightened'

During a post-monetary policy meeting press conference on Friday, the Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol said that he “Still see a need to further adjust policy rates.”. Additional quotes. Friday's rate decision was not unanimous. Board member Joo sang-yong dissented to Friday’s rate decision. Current policy...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Quantitative Tightening#Politics#Government Bond#Eur#Fed Chair Powell#Senate
FXStreet.com

Fed's Bullard: Four rate hikes in 2022 now very likely, March hike likely amid high inflation - WSJ

According to Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard, four rate hikes in 2022 now appear to be on the table and, in the face of high inflation, a rate hike in March seems likely. The labour market is as tight as anyone has ever seen it, Bullard added in a interview with the WSJ, adding that the unemployment rate may fall below 3.0% this year.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Rates Spark: Still In The Driving Seat

US rates should once again set the tone in global fixed-income markets. We’re expecting rates markets to remain in a holding pattern, with 10Y Treasuries below 2% and 10Y Bund below 0%, going into this afternoon’s Powell re-nomination hearing. There is no doubt about cross-party support for a second four-year term, but the prospect for abrupt policy tightening is keeping investors up at night. The first task will be for markets to gauge how aggressive the Fed will be in its tightening process. The opening statement released late yesterday contains no surprise, but pointed questions by senators on the Fed's inflation surprise, and response, should see Powell under pressure to describe its strategy in more details.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Treasury Yields And Mortgage Rates Spike: Markets Begin To Grapple With Quantitative Tightening

Markets are finally and in baby steps starting to take the Fed seriously. The two-year Treasury yield started rising in late September, from about 0.23% and ended the year at 0.73%. In the five trading days since then, it jumped to 0.87%, the highest since February 28, 2020. Most of the jump occurred on Wednesday and Thursday, triggered by the hawkish Fed minutes on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Rates Spark: On Tenterhooks

As January starts, rates markets remain on tenterhooks, as persistent inflation forces central banks into a tunnel vision-like focus on price dynamics. Market rates take the minutes as a cue to keep motoring higher. Both ends of the curve have ratcheted higher in response to the minutes. A flatter curve...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY collapses below 115.00 after hot US CPI figures amid falling US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY drops 100-pips in the North American session. The market was positioned for a higher US inflation reading, per the reaction weakening the greenback. USD/JPY Technical Outlook: Bullish despite Wednesday’s pullback towards a four-month-old upslope trendline. On Wednesday, after the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that US...
MARKETS

